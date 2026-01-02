‘Finding Prince Charming’ Contestant Jasen Kaplan Dies a Month After Costar’s Suicide

What To Know Celebrity make-up artist and former Finding Prince Charming contestant Jasen Kaplan has died at age 46 in New York City, with his death currently under investigation.

Kaplan was well-known for his work with stars such as Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Kelly Osbourne, who paid tribute to him on social media.

His passing follows the recent death of fellow Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick.

Celebrity make-up artist Jasen Kaplan, who appeared on the reality series Finding Prince Charming, has died. He was 46.

According to Page Six, Kaplan died in a New York City hospital on Wednesday (December 31). A representative for the New York Police Department told the outlet that Kaplan’s death is under investigation. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Kaplan made a name for himself as a make-up artist to the stars, working with Lisa Gastineau and Brittny Gastineau on their 2005 E! reality series Gastineau Girls. He went on to do make-up for celebrities such as Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Kelly Osbourne.

Osbourne paid tribute to Kaplan on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 1). “I’m devastated. I love you so much,” the singer wrote over a collage of photos. “Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought [to] my life. I hope you are at peace now.”

She added, “Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend.”

In a follow-up post, Osbourne wrote, “You were the best wing man a girl could ask for. 25 years of friendship and every second was worth it.”

As well as being a make-up artist to the stars, Kaplan appeared as a contestant on the 2016 Logo reality dating series Finding Prince Charming, in which 13 gay suitors lived together in one house with a Prince Charming in search of love.

Kaplan’s bio for the show read, “He has a great sense of humor but isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. He’s bright, exuberant and completely comfortable with himself. Although he is a total flirt and loves dating apps, he’ll only take a relationship to the next level if he really feels like he’s in love.”

He was eliminated in the second episode.

Kaplan’s passing comes almost a month after fellow Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick died at 42 in Florida in December 2025. Spodick’s death was confirmed as a suicide, though the case remains an open investigation, per People.

