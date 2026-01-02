‘Finding Prince Charming’ Contestant Jasen Kaplan Dies a Month After Costar’s Suicide
What To Know
- Celebrity make-up artist and former Finding Prince Charming contestant Jasen Kaplan has died at age 46 in New York City, with his death currently under investigation.
- Kaplan was well-known for his work with stars such as Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Kelly Osbourne, who paid tribute to him on social media.
- His passing follows the recent death of fellow Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick.
Celebrity make-up artist Jasen Kaplan, who appeared on the reality series Finding Prince Charming, has died. He was 46.
According to Page Six, Kaplan died in a New York City hospital on Wednesday (December 31). A representative for the New York Police Department told the outlet that Kaplan’s death is under investigation. A cause of death has not yet been released.
Kaplan made a name for himself as a make-up artist to the stars, working with Lisa Gastineau and Brittny Gastineau on their 2005 E! reality series Gastineau Girls. He went on to do make-up for celebrities such as Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Kelly Osbourne.
Osbourne paid tribute to Kaplan on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 1). “I’m devastated. I love you so much,” the singer wrote over a collage of photos. “Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought [to] my life. I hope you are at peace now.”
She added, “Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend.”
In a follow-up post, Osbourne wrote, “You were the best wing man a girl could ask for. 25 years of friendship and every second was worth it.”
As well as being a make-up artist to the stars, Kaplan appeared as a contestant on the 2016 Logo reality dating series Finding Prince Charming, in which 13 gay suitors lived together in one house with a Prince Charming in search of love.
Kaplan’s bio for the show read, “He has a great sense of humor but isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. He’s bright, exuberant and completely comfortable with himself. Although he is a total flirt and loves dating apps, he’ll only take a relationship to the next level if he really feels like he’s in love.”
He was eliminated in the second episode.
Kaplan’s passing comes almost a month after fellow Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick died at 42 in Florida in December 2025. Spodick’s death was confirmed as a suicide, though the case remains an open investigation, per People.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.