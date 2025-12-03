‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Donyelle Jones Dies at 46

What To Know Donyelle Jones, a beloved finalist from Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at age 46 after nearly a decade-long battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Donyelle Jones, who was a finalist on the second season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2006, has died. She was 46.

The passing was confirmed on Jones’ official Instagram page, which said the fan favorite dancer “transitioned” on Tuesday, December 2, at 8:34 am, following an almost ten-year fight against cancer. Jones was diagnosed with stage 3c breast cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

In the post, Jones’ was remembered as “A wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here… Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile.”

Jones found fame after appearing on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2006, impressing judges and viewers alike with her hip-hop and jazz-inspired dance skills. She made it to the finals, where she finished in third place, behind winner Benji Schwimmer and runner-up Travis Wall.

Since her 2016 cancer diagnosis, Jones has shared regular updates on her health on social media. According to imadanceragainstcancer.org, Jones’ cancer journey involved a double mastectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy.

In May 2025, Jones shared a post from her hospital bed, revealing she’s gone through some “near deadly experiences” in her decade of fighting cancer. “Unfortunately it’s a part of this journey and I’m here again. My health has been declining for over 7 months,” she wrote.

“I was waiting for the turn around to update and post. But I’ve ended up back in the hospital,” Jones added. “If you’re a believer in the power of prayer. I need all of them. Love you all.”

Despite her deteriorating health, Jones celebrated a milestone in July when she taught her first dance class in 4 years. “I needed this moment. I need my community,” she wrote on Instagram. “Dance is the vehicle I’ve used most to help me live out my purpose, pursue my dreams, heal my pain and celebrate my victories.”

She added, “Cancer has robbed me of so much and I let the grief of losing what I had in dance or how it connected to my life take over the possibility of how it can show up in my life right now. ”

Jones shared an emotional video just six days before her passing, in which she explained how she’d started to put her affairs in order. “[I’ve done] everything possible to extend my time in this dimension and at this point I have surrendered to whatever God’s will is,” she stated.

Following the news of Jones’ death, fans and friends flooded the Instagram comments, including Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, who wrote, “She was and IS the best of us. One of one. We love you @donyelledenise8! Thank you for showing us how to live and fight and love! We will see you on the other side.”

Former SYTYCD judge Brian Friedman added, “We love you Donny. Now and forever ❤️🪽.”

Fellow SYTYCD alum Blake McGrath wrote, “Donny, you are watching over us all just like you did on earth. You are an angel now and forever. You left this world so much brighter, I love you.”

“May your transition be full of love and light just as you were here on this earth. Rest high on that mountain, Donyelle,” added This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz.