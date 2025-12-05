Critics Choice Awards 2026 TV Nominations: ‘Adolescence’ Leads (Full List)

What To Know The 2026 Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were announced, with Adolescence leading with six nods and Nobody Wants This following with five.

Four new categories were introduced this year: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on January 4 on USA Network and E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob’s Burgers(Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Find out the rest of the nominees, including film categories, here. And tune in on January 4 to find out who wins.

Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7/6c, USA Network and E!