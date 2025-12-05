Critics Choice Awards 2026 TV Nominations: ‘Adolescence’ Leads (Full List)
What To Know
- The 2026 Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were announced, with Adolescence leading with six nods and Nobody Wants This following with five.
- Four new categories were introduced this year: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.
- The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on January 4 on USA Network and E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
The Critics Choice Awards are right around the corner, and the nominees were just announced on December 5. Four new categories were introduced to the Chelsea Handler-hosted award show, including Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.
Although the awards celebrate both TV and film, we are here to share just the TV nominations for the 2026 ceremony, including network and streaming shows.
Adolescence leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Nobody Wants This with five. Many shows received four nominations, including The Pitt, Hacks, and The Diplomat. Find out if your favorite show scored a nomination.
Here are all the TV nominations for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, which is set to air on January 4 from 7 to 10 EST on USA Network and E!. The ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Alien: Earth (FX)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Tramell Tillman – Severance
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Adolescence
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Chief of War (Apple TV)
Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Deep Cover (Prime Video)
The Gorge (Apple TV)
Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Summer of ’69 (Hulu)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)
Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco (Apple TV)
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
Red Alert (Paramount+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bob’s Burgers(Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
South Park (Comedy Central)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST VARIETY SERIES
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
Find out the rest of the nominees, including film categories, here. And tune in on January 4 to find out who wins.
Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7/6c, USA Network and E!