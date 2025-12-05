Critics Choice Awards 2026 TV Nominations: ‘Adolescence’ Leads (Full List)

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Adolescence,' 'Nobody Wants This,' and 'The Pitt' Lead in Critics Choice Award Nominations 2026
Netflix/HBO Max

What To Know

  • The 2026 Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were announced, with Adolescence leading with six nods and Nobody Wants This following with five.
  • Four new categories were introduced this year: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.
  • The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on January 4 on USA Network and E! from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The Critics Choice Awards are right around the corner, and the nominees were just announced on December 5. Four new categories were introduced to the Chelsea Handler-hosted award show, including Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.

Although the awards celebrate both TV and film, we are here to share just the TV nominations for the 2026 ceremony, including network and streaming shows.

Adolescence leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Nobody Wants This with five. Many shows received four nominations, including The Pitt, Hacks, and The Diplomat. Find out if your favorite show scored a nomination.

Here are all the TV nominations for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, which is set to air on January 4 from 7 to 10 EST on USA Network and E!. The ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth (FX)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)

 BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. BrownParadise
Diego LunaAndor
Mark RuffaloTask
Adam ScottSeverance
Billy Bob ThorntonLandman (Paramount+)
Noah WyleThe Pitt

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy BatesMatlock (CBS)
Carrie CoonThe Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Britt LowerSeverance
Bella RamseyThe Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri RussellThe Diplomat
Rhea SeehornPluribus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick BallThe Pitt
Billy CrudupThe Morning Show (Apple TV)
Ato EssandohThe Diplomat
Wood HarrisForever (Netflix)
Tom PelphreyTask
Tramell TillmanSeverance

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole BeharieThe Morning Show
Denée BentonThe Gilded Age
Allison JanneyThe Diplomat
Katherine LaNasaThe Pitt
Greta LeeThe Morning Show
Skye P. MarshallMatlock

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam BrodyNobody Wants This
Ted DansonA Man on the Inside (Netflix)
David Alan GrierSt. Denis Medical (NBC)
Danny McBrideThe Righteous Gemstones
Seth RogenThe Studio
Alexander SkarsgårdMurderbot (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen BellNobody Wants This
Natasha LyonnePoker Face (Peacock)
Rose McIverGhosts
Edi PattersonThe Righteous Gemstones
Carrie PrestonElsbeth
Jean SmartHacks

Is 'Adolescence' Star Owen Cooper the Youngest Emmy Winner Ever?
Related

Is 'Adolescence' Star Owen Cooper the Youngest Emmy Winner Ever?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike BarinholtzThe Studio
Paul W. DownsHacks
Asher GrodmanGhosts
Oscar NuñezThe Paper (Peacock)
Chris PerfettiAbbott Elementary
Timothy SimonsNobody Wants This

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle BrooksPeacemaker
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Janelle JamesAbbott Elementary
Justine LupeNobody Wants This
Ego NwodimSaturday Night Live (NBC)
Rebecca WisockyGhosts

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence
All Her Fault (Peacock)
Chief of War (Apple TV)
Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Deep Cover (Prime Video)
The Gorge (Apple TV)
Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael ChernusDevil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen GrahamAdolescence
Brian Tyree HenryDope Thief
Charlie HunnamMonster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew RhysThe Beast in Me (Netflix)
Michael ShannonDeath by Lightning

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica BielThe Better Sister (Prime Video)
Meghann FahySirens (Netflix)
Sarah SnookAll Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle WilliamsDying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
Robin WrightThe Girlfriend
Renée ZellwegerBridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen CooperAdolescence
Wagner MouraDope Thief
Nick OffermanDeath by Lightning
Michael PeñaAll Her Fault
Ashley WaltersAdolescence
Ramy YoussefMountainhead (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin DohertyAdolescence
Betty GilpinDeath by Lightning
Marin IrelandDevil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia LillisAll Her Fault
Julianne MooreSirens
Christine TremarcoAdolescence

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV)
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
Red Alert (Paramount+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bob’s Burgers(Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Long Story Short (Netflix)
Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
South Park (Comedy Central)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Find out the rest of the nominees, including film categories, here. And tune in on January 4 to find out who wins.

Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7/6c, USA Network and E!

Critics Choice Awards




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Greg Vaughan - 'Beyond the Gates'
1
Meet Dr. Kial Rollins: Greg Vaughan Introduces His ‘Beyond the Gates’ Character
The Amazing Race season 38 finalists
2
‘The Amazing Race’: Who Will Win Season 38? (POLL)
3
Who Survived in ‘The Abandons’? Finale Cliffhanger Explained
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
4
‘Stranger Things’: Inside Dustin’s Eddie Munson-Influenced Transformation
Netflix and WBD logos
5
What Does Netflix’s $72 Billion Deal With Warner Bros & HBO Mean for Viewers?