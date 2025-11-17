Critics Choice Awards 2026: Chelsea Handler Back As Host, New Categories Introduced — Everything We Know

The Critics Choice Awards are fast-approaching, and the award show just announced that Chelsea Handler will be back as a host for the fourth time. Four new categories are also being introduced.

The Critics Choice Awards are an annual award show that is given by the American Critics’ Choice Association. It celebrates the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement and has done so since 1996.

Find out everything we know so far about the awards.

When are the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards?

The 31st Critics Choice Awards, which kicks off the 2026 awards season, will air on January 4 from 7 to 10 EST on USA Network and E!. The ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Who is hosting?

Comedian Chelsea Handler will be back for her fourth consecutive year as host. “Kicking off the year with the Critics Choice Awards feels right — nothing says ‘new beginnings’ like a room full of critics ready to tell you how you did last year,” she said in a statement.

Why Kathy Bates Calls ‘Matlock’s Critics Choice Win ‘a Big Deal’ for Network TV
Related

Why Kathy Bates Calls ‘Matlock’s Critics Choice Win ‘a Big Deal’ for Network TV

“Chelsea Handler is the best awards show host in the world,” Joey Berlin, Critics Choice Awards CEO, said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to have her back on our stage, mixing her trademark mix of humor and heart in front of hundreds of stars who enjoy her as much as we do. Recognizing and celebrating the most deserving achievements in film and television is important, but it’s also great fun, and Chelsea is the perfect person to lead the parade.”

When will the nominations be announced?

All nominations for both film and TV will be announced on Friday, December 5 at 9am on E! and USA Network linear channels. They will also stream on CriticsChoice.comE! Online, and E!’s and USA’s YouTube channels.

Are there new categories?

Yes! There are four new categories for 2026. They include Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting/Ensemble, and Best Sound.

Critics Choice Awards 2026, January 4, 7pm EST, USA Network and E!

