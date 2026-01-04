Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners

The 2026 awards season kicked off with the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, but did the show with the most nominations take home the most awards?

Adolescence led all TV shows with six nominations, while Nobody Wants This scored five and All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat, and The Pitt received four each.

Who took home awards during the ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler and live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica? Read on for the full list of 2026 Critics Choice Awards TV winners (and check back for updates).

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Michael Peña, All Her Fault

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault

Julianne Moore, Sirens

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special