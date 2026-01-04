Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
The 2026 awards season kicked off with the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, but did the show with the most nominations take home the most awards?
Adolescence led all TV shows with six nominations, while Nobody Wants This scored five and All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat, and The Pitt received four each.
Who took home awards during the ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler and live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica? Read on for the full list of 2026 Critics Choice Awards TV winners (and check back for updates).
Best Drama Series
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Best Limited Series
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Movie Made for Television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Deep Cover
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Summer of ’69
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Michael Peña, All Her Fault
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
Julianne Moore, Sirens
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
Squid Game
When No One Sees Us
Best Animated Series
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
South Park
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Best Talk Show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Variety Series
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Best Comedy Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
Marc Maron: Panicked
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
SNL50: The Anniversary Special