‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Fans React to Nate & Cassie’s Marriage Plot Twist

What To Know Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson recently reveals that Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are getting married in Season 3.

The characters got together in Season 2, and the latest chapter picks up five years later.

Fans are reacting to this shocking plot development.

Euphoria‘s long-awaited third season is almost here! The HBO hit will return in April 2026, and in anticipation of the show’s latest chapter, creator Sam Levinson offered some context surrounding the storylines that fans can expect during a presentation to press in London.

Levinson discussed the five-year time jump since we last saw the characters: “Five years felt like a natural place because, if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time,” Levinson said, according to Variety. “We basically pick up Rue (Zendaya) south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was that Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are getting married. “I will say that Cassie and Nate do, in fact, get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

As fans may recall, Nate was dating Cassie’s best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie) when they got together in Season 2. Then, Cassie was thrown into chaos while sneaking behind Maddy’s back with Nate, who barely acknowledged her in public. Ultimately, their secret relationship came out, and while Nate and Cassie were still seemingly together at the end of Season 2, things were extremely toxic.

“Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time,” Levinson explained as he added, “I feel strongly this is our best season yet.”

The marriage plot twist definitely shocked fans online as they took to Reddit to react. “I can already see the toxic from this union oozing out of my screen. I can’t wait,” one fan shared.

“I actually hate that they wrote them getting married,” another fan countered.

Meanwhile, another viewer expressed high hopes, writing, “Very exciting. I have a feeling a lot of people will be eating their words and that this season blows it out of the water.”

“I’m here for all of this mess and the explanations seem fitting of where the characters could be 5 years from now. Do I think it’s gonna be a sh*t show? Absolutely cause Sam is a mess but so far I’m intrigued and excited to see how this all unfolds,” one fan commented.

“Will Nate end up like his father, married to a pushover, and potentially doing sidequests with women who remind him of Jules?” another viewer theorized, referencing Hunter Schafer‘s character.

Only time will tell for certain whether any of these theories or reactions will be proven right or wrong. Stay tuned for more on Euphoria in the weeks ahead, and let us know what you think of the Nate and Cassie marriage twist in the comments section.

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, April 2026, HBO and HBO Max