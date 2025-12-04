‘Worst Cooks In America’ Sets Season 30 Cast After Anne Burrell’s Death

Paige Strout
Comments
Hosts Gabe Bertaccini and Anne Burrell, as seen on Worst Cooks in America, Season 29
Food Network

What To Know

  • Season 30 of Worst Cooks in America premieres January 4 and features celebrity contestants coached by Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry.
  • The new episodes mark the first season since former host Anne Burrell’s death earlier this year.
  • This season’s cast includes stars from reality TV, sports, and entertainment, such as Lisa Barlow, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Ryan Lochte.

Worst Cooks in America is putting a reality TV twist on its first season without the late Anne Burrell.

The cooking competition show returns for Season 30, titled Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check, on Sunday, January 4. Food Network stars Jeff Mauro and Tiffany Derry will work to “transform an all-star cast from cooking disasters to kitchen masters with an intense culinary boot camp like no other,” per a Wednesday, December 3, press release.

“Each chef takes a team of celebrity recruits through their paces with entertainment-themed challenges including Blockbuster Bites, The Worst Lotus and Agents of Flavor, but only the last competitor standing wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their mentor,” the description continues.

This season’s star-studded cast of competitors includes The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow, MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown, Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, Shahs of Sunset‘s Reza Farahan, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon, rapper and actor Romeo Miller, 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, and The ChallengesCT Tamburello.

The season premiere will see the contestants show off their cooking abilities (or lack thereof) in a baseline challenge. For their main dish, Mauro and Derry will help the group make “a bold and spicy Piri Piri chicken,” per the release. Those who fail to rise to the occasion will face off in a blind elimination cook-off.

Worst Cooks in America - chefs Tyler Florence and Anne Burrell

“Upcoming challenges include Blockbuster Bites, a movie genre-inspired game that tests palates, culinary knowledge and dramatic instincts; The Worst Lotus, a head-to-head relay race through a faux-luxury resort to create poolside platters; and Agents of Flavor, a scavenger hunt to uncover ingredients and piece together a mystery dish,” this season’s description reveals. “In the finale on Sunday, February 1st, the two most-improved recruits must create a three-course restaurant quality meal for guest judges and the winner is awarded $25,000 for charity and bragging rights for their team leader.”

In a press release statement, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “The kitchen is not where this season’s celebrity recruits shine – but Jeff and Tiffany are determined to change that. Worst Cooks is where comedy and cooking chaos collide, but in the end there are some impressive culinary transformations that will blow our audience away.”

Anne Burrell's Husband: All About Stuart Claxton and Their Loving Marriage
Related

Anne Burrell's Husband: All About Stuart Claxton and Their Loving Marriage

Season 30 will mark the show’s return after the death of former host Anne Burrell. The Food Network star died at the age of 55 on June 17. Her cause of death was later ruled a suicide. The show paid tribute to Burrell during the show’s Season 29 premiere in July with an ending card that read, “In Memoriam. Anne Burrell. 1969 – 2025.”

Worst Cooks in America, Season 30 Premiere, Sunday, January 4, 8/7c, Food Network, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max

Worst Cooks in America key art
Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell

Rich Aronovitch

Michael Judson Berry

Tessica Brown

David Chen

NaJe' Elmore

Tina Kim

Adam Kreutinger

Paris Nicholson

Eliza Petersen

Mitchell Ralston

Sabrina Rios

Nick Trawick

Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro

Full Cast & Crew

Food Network

Reality Series

2010–

TVG

Cooking

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Worst Cooks in America ›

Worst Cooks in America

Amara La Negra

Anne Burrell

Beverley Mitchell

Chris "CT" Tamburello

Downtown Julie Brown

Jeff Mauro

Lisa Barlow

Reza Farahan

Romeo Miller

Ryan Lochte

Tiffany Derry

Valentin Chmerkovskiy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker — 'Down Cemetery Road'
1
‘Down Cemetery Road’ Team Breaks Down Shocking Death Not in Book
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Blasted as Funeral Director Loses $69,000
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Ray Lalonde’s Brother Ron Competes on Show — Did He Win?
Sean Combs: The Reckoning. (L to R) Christopher Wallace, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean Combs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
4
5 Most Disturbing Revelations from Netflix’s Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Docuseries
ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, from left: Samuel West, Jennifer Hennessy, 'Holding the Baby', (Season 5, ep. 502, aired in the US on Jan 19, 2025), photo: Helen Williams / ©PBS/Playground Ent. / Courtesy Everett Collection
5
Who Are ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Samuel West’s Famous Parents?