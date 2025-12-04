What To Know Fox Business host Katrina Campins and Jesse Watters praised actress Sydney Sweeney on Fox News, claiming that joining the Republican Party makes women “hotter.”

Sweeney has faced backlash and accusations of promoting white supremacy over her American Eagle ad, drawing both criticism and support from public figures including Donald Trump.

Sweeney’s recent film Christy performed poorly at the box office, while critics like ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball questioned her career choices.

Fox Business host Katrina Campins suggested women should join the Republican Party if they want to get “hotter,” noting how Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is getting “hotter by the minute.”

Campins appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday (December 3), where host Jesse Watters brought up the Madame Web actress, stating, “The media says she got a ‘Mar-a-Lago makeover’ and it’s driving liberals loca.”

Watters then played a clip of former MSNBC host Krystal Ball, who made comments about Sweeney on a recent episode of Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan’s I’ve Had It podcast.

“I’ve so had it with this pick-me ass b****,” Ball said. “She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethnocentric white nationalists effectively… I find her embarrassing and pathetic, honestly.”

Reacting to Ball’s comments, Campins said, “[Sweeney’s] getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right? And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right?”

She added, “All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true.”

Watters agreed, replying, “It is true. So when you register Republican, you just get hotter.”

“You do!” Campins responded. “It’s like you get hotter with age. Like, you get wiser and hotter. It’s like good wine.”

Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when her appearance in an American Eagle ad campaign received extreme backlash. In the commercial, Sweeney models the denim and says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Critics claimed the ad promoted white supremacy and eugenics. Meanwhile, the campaign drew so much attention that even President Donald Trump himself commented after reports surfaced that Sweeney was registered as a Republican. “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he told the press.

At the time, Campins shared her praise for the ad, tweeting, “How refreshing to see a woman just being a woman! Unapologetically feminine, confident, and proud. Let’s bring femininity back, better yet, let’s make femininity great again!!!!”

Sweeney was asked about the controversy while attending the Toronto Film Festival in September for the premiere of her movie Christy, in which she plays boxer Christy Martin. “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” she told Vanity Fair.

On the I’ve Had It podcast, Ball said, “[Sweeney] thought this would be great for her career. It turns out they don’t want to see an artsy movie about a female boxer who’s a lesbian, like Christy, this movie she just put out that totally bombed at the box office.”

According to Box Office Mojo, the biopic, which had its theatrical release on Friday, November 7, debuted at $1.3 million, ranking it No. 12 on the worst wide openings list for films opening in more than 2,000 theaters.