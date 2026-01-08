Fox News: AOC Accuses ‘Pervert’ Jesse Watters of Sexually Harassing Her

What To Know Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez publicly rejected an invitation to appear on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, accusing him of sexually harassing her on air.

AOC cited a previous incident where Watters claimed on television that she wanted to “sleep with” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Ocasio-Cortez reiterated her stance on social media, stating Watters could not both “be a pervert” and invite her onto his show.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decisively turned down an offer to appear on Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday (January 7) when she accused the Fox News host of “sexually harassing” her.

The comments came after a man with a microphone and a camera crew approached the New York congresswoman on the street in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and told her, “Jesse Watters would like you on his show.” According to The Wrap, the man was later confirmed to be a producer for Jesse Watters Primetime.

“That’s nice,” AOC was heard replying in a clip of the incident shared on social media.

The man continued to follow AOC and asked, “Would you join him?”

Fox Producer: Jesse Watters would like to invite you on his show AOC: He has sexualized and harassed me on his show. FP: That’s not true AOC: He accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller. So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman. pic.twitter.com/MaPwsYQWy3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

AOC stopped and gave a curt response, telling the man, “Um, he’s accused me of… he has sexualized me on his show, he has sexually harassed me on his show, he has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative, um, rhetoric.”

The man shook his head and replied, “That’s not true, Congresswoman.”

“It is true, because he accused me of wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller,” AOC fired back. “So why don’t you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman?”

AOC was referring to a remark Watters made on an October 2025 episode of Fox News’ The Five. On the show, Watters and his fellow panelists were discussing comments AOC made about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, in which she mocked his short stature.

“I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller,” Watters said on The Five. “It is so obvious. And, I’m sorry, you can’t have him.”

You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck! https://t.co/RUYEgSrG2M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2026

On Wednesday night, AOC took to X, where she reshared the clip of the man approaching her with an invite to appear on Watters’ show. “You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both,” she wrote alongside the video. “Good luck!”