‘The Late Show’: Prince Harry Takes Shot at Trump During Surprise Appearance

Martin Holmes
Comments
Stephen Colbert and Prince Harry
The Late Show YouTube

What To Know

  • Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show, humorously “auditioning” for a fictional Hallmark Christmas movie.
  • During the segment, Harry took a jab at President Donald Trump by referencing Americans “electing a king” and poked fun at the nation’s fascination with royalty.
  • Harry also joked about CBS settling a lawsuit with Trump and teased Stephen Colbert about The Late Show‘s upcoming cancellation.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (December 3) to “audition” for a Hallmark Christmas movie, during which he took a jab at President Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert was finishing up his opening monologue when the Duke of Sussex interrupted, asking if he was in the right place to audition for the role of the “Gingerbread Prince” in a made-up Hallmark holiday film. Colbert had to let Harry know he’d made a mistake and also questioned why he’d want to even star in such a movie.

“Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?” Harry answered.

“Hold on, I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty,” the late-night host replied.

Harry then quipped, “Really? I heard you elected a king.”

The Prince’s comment was a clear shot at Trump, who referred to himself as a king in February while boasting about pulling the plug on a New York City toll plan. At the time, the official White House X account posted a mock Time cover with Trump in a crown. This move, along with Trump’s bold use of his executive power, has led to several “No Kings” protests across the United States.

Harry continued, making a dig at Americans electing Trump, “after making such a big deal about my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, George III.”

“Well, he was kind of a jerk,” Colbert retorted.

Harry’s swipes didn’t stop there. After saying he would “do anything” for the Christmas movie role, he poked fun at CBS for settling a lawsuit with Trump, who sued the network over what he deemed biased coverage of the 2024 election on 60 Minutes.

“I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House,” Harry said. “All the things you people on TV do.”

Stephen Colbert Addresses Real Reason CBS Axed 'The Late Show'
Related

Stephen Colbert Addresses Real Reason CBS Axed 'The Late Show'

Colbert protested, saying, “Hey, hey, hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things.”

“Maybe that’s why you’re canceled,” Harry replied, referencing CBS’ shocking decision to axe The Late Show, which will air its final episode in May 2026.

Things ended on a positive note, however, as Colbert revealed this whole setup was a test and that Harry had got the role. The pair almost shared a Hallmark-worthy kiss, even.

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert key art
Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Talk Show

2015–

TVPG

Talk

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ›

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Donald Trump

Prince Harry

Stephen Colbert




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker — 'Down Cemetery Road'
1
‘Down Cemetery Road’ Team Breaks Down Shocking Death Not in Book
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Blasted as Funeral Director Loses $69,000
Sean Combs: The Reckoning. (L to R) Christopher Wallace, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean Combs. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
3
5 Most Disturbing Revelations from Netflix’s Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Docuseries
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Ray Lalonde’s Brother Ron Competes on Show — Did He Win?
ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, from left: Samuel West, Jennifer Hennessy, 'Holding the Baby', (Season 5, ep. 502, aired in the US on Jan 19, 2025), photo: Helen Williams / ©PBS/Playground Ent. / Courtesy Everett Collection
5
Who Are ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Samuel West’s Famous Parents?