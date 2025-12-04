‘The Late Show’: Prince Harry Takes Shot at Trump During Surprise Appearance

What To Know Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show, humorously “auditioning” for a fictional Hallmark Christmas movie.

During the segment, Harry took a jab at President Donald Trump by referencing Americans “electing a king” and poked fun at the nation’s fascination with royalty.

Harry also joked about CBS settling a lawsuit with Trump and teased Stephen Colbert about The Late Show‘s upcoming cancellation.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (December 3) to “audition” for a Hallmark Christmas movie, during which he took a jab at President Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert was finishing up his opening monologue when the Duke of Sussex interrupted, asking if he was in the right place to audition for the role of the “Gingerbread Prince” in a made-up Hallmark holiday film. Colbert had to let Harry know he’d made a mistake and also questioned why he’d want to even star in such a movie.

“Well, you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?” Harry answered.

“Hold on, I wouldn’t say we’re obsessed with royalty,” the late-night host replied.

Harry then quipped, “Really? I heard you elected a king.”

The Prince’s comment was a clear shot at Trump, who referred to himself as a king in February while boasting about pulling the plug on a New York City toll plan. At the time, the official White House X account posted a mock Time cover with Trump in a crown. This move, along with Trump’s bold use of his executive power, has led to several “No Kings” protests across the United States.

Harry continued, making a dig at Americans electing Trump, “after making such a big deal about my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather, George III.”

“Well, he was kind of a jerk,” Colbert retorted.

Harry’s swipes didn’t stop there. After saying he would “do anything” for the Christmas movie role, he poked fun at CBS for settling a lawsuit with Trump, who sued the network over what he deemed biased coverage of the 2024 election on 60 Minutes.

“I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House,” Harry said. “All the things you people on TV do.”

Colbert protested, saying, “Hey, hey, hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things.”

“Maybe that’s why you’re canceled,” Harry replied, referencing CBS’ shocking decision to axe The Late Show, which will air its final episode in May 2026.

Things ended on a positive note, however, as Colbert revealed this whole setup was a test and that Harry had got the role. The pair almost shared a Hallmark-worthy kiss, even.

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.