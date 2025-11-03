Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview: Explosive Moments You Didn’t See on TV

What To Know During his 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump bragged that CBS paid him “a lotta money’ before he appeared on show.

He praised CBS News’ controversial new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

He threatened to walk out after a tough question from Norah O’Donnell.

President Donald Trump sat down for his first interview with 60 Minutes in five years on Sunday (November 2), during which he gloated that the show had paid him “a lot of money” in the lawsuit he filed against them last year. He also had a meltdown and threatened to walk out over a tough question.

An edited version of the interview, conducted by CBS News correspondent Norah O’Donnell, aired on Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes, while the full version of the sit-down was uploaded to the show’s YouTube channel. The televised version did not include Trump’s bragging about his lawsuit victory.

“And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don’t have to put this on, because I don’t wanna embarrass you… I think you have a great, new leader, frankly, who’s the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great– from what I know,” Trump said, per Mediaite, referring to CBS News’ new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

He continued talking about settlement, adding, “60 Minutes was forced to pay me — a lot of money because they took [Kamala Harris’] answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can’t have fake news. You’ve gotta have legit news.”

Paramount, CBS’ parent company, settled the lawsuit for $16 million despite CBS stating that Trump’s claims were baseless. The President insisted the interview with Harris was selectively edited to make her look better. Despite the settlement, CBS never admitted any wrongdoing.

Critics viewed the settlement as a way to appease the President amid Paramount’s merger with Skydance, which required regulatory approval from the government.

Trump continued to praise Weiss in an unaired portion of the interview, stating, “I see good things happening in the news. I really do. And I think one of the best things to happen is this show and new ownership, CBS and new ownership. I think it’s the greatest thing that’s happened in a long time to a free and open and good press.”

Last month, Paramount CEO David Ellison hired Weiss, the co-founder of the center-right news site Free Press, as the editor-in-chief of CBS News.

In another explosive moment that didn’t air on the broadcast version of the interview were Trump threatening to walk out over O’Donnell’s questions about why he pardoned crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ).

Trump said he knew “nothing about it” because he is busy doing other things, but praised his sons for their knowledge of crypto. When O’Donnell asked whether he was concerned about the “appearance of corruption,” Trump replied, “I’d rather not have you ask the question.”

“But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, “Can I ask another question?” And I said, yeah. This is the question,” he continued. “I don’t mind. Did I let you do it? I could have walked away. I didn’t have to answer this question. I’m proud to answer the question.”

Another unaired moment saw Trump continuing to claim the 2020 election was rigged. When answering a question about possibly running for office again in 2028, the President said, “I don’t wanna start talking about elections. It’s too early. One thing I can tell you, the 2020 election was rigged.”

He added, “And a lotta people say when it’s rigged you’re allowed to do it again. It was rigged. And it’s been caught. And they — and you see the same information that everybody else does. And it’s coming out now in spades. But with all of that, we have a great bench.”

You can watch the full version of the 60 Minutes interview in the video above.