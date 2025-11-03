Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” event has started, and every year, there are some movies that stand out more than others.

This year’s offerings include another team-up with the NFL for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story as well as one with the Grand Ole Opry for A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker are back to make the Brenner boys’ movies into a trilogy, this time with Three Wisest Men. Walker also stars in She’s Making a List with Lacey Chabert, their first together in seven years. And Hynes has another film this year as well, Christmas Above the Clouds, his and Erin Krakow‘s first together since 2021. Thanksgiving weekend — Friday, November 28, Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30 — will feature double features each night (at 6/5c and 8/7c).

Below, as the films premiere, we’re ranking the movies, from worst to best. Let us know what tops your list in the comments section. (Note: This list only includes new movies, not Mistletoe Murders, airing its first season on Hallmark for the first time and its second after, or the Cherry Lane films, which were previously released on Hallmark+.)