Jon Stewart Gives His Verdict on Fox News' Response to 'No Kings' Protest

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jon Stewart
The Daily Show YouTube

Jon Stewart called out Fox News on Monday’s (October 20) episode of The Daily Show, saying the network was “jealous” of all the “angry, old, white people” who attended the No Kings protests.

The comedian opened his monologue by airing clips from House Speaker Mike Johnson calling the No Kings protests a “hate America rally,” and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referring to the protestors as “the farthest left, the hardest core, the most unhinged in the Democratic party.”

“It was going to be like Mad Max out there with Chuck Schumer on flaming guitar,” Stewart quipped. “So, this weekend, we sat in our bunkers, doors locked, windows boarded, muskets and cyanide pills at the ready, prepared for whatever the hardest core had in store. Do your worst, display your Marxism to its fullest!”

Stewart then aired clips of the “largely peaceful” protests that attracted around 7 million people across the country. “I look forward to Republicans apologizing sincerely for implying these Americans were… what’s the word I’m looking for? Deplorable!” the late-night host added.

He then turned his attention to Fox News, with the network’s anchors calling the protestors “silly” and unserious because many turned up in playful costumes.

“Make up your mind, Fox,” Stewart stated. “You complained it would be a terrifyingly ‘s*** your pants’ protest, and now you are complaining about how boringly unpants-s****ing it was? Although there was one nit you picked that really felt off-brand.”

Stewart pointed to how Fox News anchors seemed incredulous that many “old white people” participated in the protests.

“Extra, extra! Read all about it. This country has too many angry, old, white people says… hold on… Fox News,” Stewart joked. “Fox News says, ‘Why are old, white people so angry?’ Fox News, mad that there are so many old, white people in America. I don’t think Fox News is mad. I think they’re jealous.”

“I mean, imagine a bunch of old, white people in costumes angrily protesting the direction and overreach of an ever-encroaching federal government,” Stewart mocked while showing images of MAGA protestors in ridiculous costumes. “That’s in no way a movement that could sweep the midterms and then be harnessed by a charismatic demagogue to remake an entire political party. I mean, it’s laughable.”

You can watch Stewart’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

The Daily Show

Jon Stewart




