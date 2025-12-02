Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump America’s ‘Laughing at You’ in Savage Takedown

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Trump’s Truth Social post, highlighting Trump’s claims that America is being “laughed at.”

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night on Monday (December 1) after the Thanksgiving break and jumped right into the controversy over President Donald Trump‘s latest Truth Social posts.

During his opening monologue on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host read part of Trump’s Thanksgiving message, in which the President took aim at Democrats, immigrants, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former President Joe Biden, and more.

“A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Thursday (November 27).

“I hate to be the one to tell you,” Kimmel responded, “our country isn’t being laughed at… They’re laughing at you.”

He then turned his attention to Trump’s attacks on Walz, whom the President called “seriously retarded.”

“See, he can be presidential when he wants to be,” Kimmel mocked. “I wonder why he didn’t get that Nobel Peace Prize. It makes no sense.”

The comedian went on to say how Trump’s post caused “quite an uproar,” even among “some Republicans.” However, the President continued to double down on his statement aboard Air Force One on Sunday (November 30).

When a reporter asked if he stood by his comments calling Walz “retarded,” Trump replied, “Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him.”

“Another bold statement from the President of the Eighth Grade,” Kimmel retorted.

In response to Trump’s comments, Walz demanded that the President release the results of the MRI scan he underwent in October. “You know the one he still has no idea why he was given?” Kimmel said. “And he still doesn’t know why he got it or even where!”

The host then played a clip of Trump aboard Air Force One admitting he doesn’t know what part of the body the MRI focused on. Instead, he again bragged about the results of his cognitive test and claimed two of the female reporters asking questions would be incapable of passing it.

“Wow, that Melania is a lucky lady indeed,” Kimmel quipped. “She really is.”

Later in the monologue, Kimmel joked that “it’s not just books that Trump can’t read” after the President claimed he has his highest poll numbers ever. “Trump’s approval rating, according to every major poll, is the lowest we’ve ever seen since we flushed him out of office the first time,” Kimmel stated.

“His negative rating is now at 60 per cent,” he added. “There are gas station bathrooms on Yelp with higher approval ratings than Donald Trump right now.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.