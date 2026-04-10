What To Know Jimmy Kimmel spoke about Melania Trump’s televised statement about Jeffrey Epstein and how Donald Trump was blindsided by it.

He joked about how Trump likely reacted to seeing the speech and what this tells us about the couple’s relationship.

Melania Trump made an unexpected televised statement about Jeffrey Epstein on April 9. Even her husband, President Donald Trump, said he had no idea she was going to speak out on the subject. Of course, this provided a great topic for Jimmy Kimmel‘s latest monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Melania emerged from the rubble of the East Wing, she brushed the drywall off her business suit, and delivered a doozy of a prepared statement, demanding that we stop talking about something that no one was talking about,” Kimmel began.

He played a clip of Melania discussing “the lie linking” her to the “disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein,” prompting Kimmel to point out the randomness of this declaration. “I’m just now hearing about these lies,” he admitted. “Can you give me a minute to catch up?”

The late-night host then joked, “You know somewhere in the White House, Trump saw this happening and spit out a whole gallon of Diet Coke. This is already better than her movie.”

Kimmel went on to wonder about the timing of Melania’s message. “[Trump] spent the past six weeks trying to bomb the Epstein story out of the headlines,” he pointed out. “Two days after the ceasefire [in Iran], she puts it right back on top. She must really hate him. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

Of Trump not knowing about his wife’s plan to release a televised statement, Kimmel joked, “He didn’t know she was going to do it before she did it, which shows you just how smoothly things are running over there. She didn’t ask, she didn’t give him a heads up, she just went right out in front of the cameras and fired away.”

In one part of Melania’s speech, she insisted that Epstein didn’t introduce her to her husband, and pointed out that she wrote about how she met Trump in her book. “Only a member of the Trump family could turn a defiant speech about a pedophile into a plug for her book,” Kimmel laughed. “This was a five and a half minute speech where she demanded that Congress let the victims testify under oath, which is something Donald most definitely does not want to happen.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel discussed the war with Iran and pointed out, “This war has not done much for Trump’s approval rating. According to The Economist, his popularity is somewhere between Bill Cosby and strangers clipping their toenails in public right now.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC