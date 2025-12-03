Who Are ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Star Samuel West’s Famous Parents?

What To Know Samuel West stars as Siegfried Farnon in PBS’s All Creatures Great and Small.

He is the son of renowned actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

Timothy West passed away in November 2024 at age 90, and Prunella Scales died in October 2025 at age 93, marking the end of a celebrated acting legacy.

Based on James Alfred Wight’s series of semi-autobiographical books about a Yorkshire veterinary clinic, PBS series All Creatures Great and Small follows the quaint tales (or tails) of a trio of vets in the 1930s as they practice their craft at Skeldale House. The series first debuted in the United Kingdom in 2020, with a U.S. debut in 2021.

In the series, Samuel West stars as Siegfried Farnon, an outspoken, animal-loving veterinary surgeon and the owner/operator of Skeldale House, a man who loves all creatures but will quickly turn to anger if animals are placed in harm’s way.

But before West made a lasting impression as Farnon, his family was no stranger to the small screen. Here is a look at the people behind the vet.

Who is Samuel West?

Before heading up Skeldale House, the English actor, director, and narrator was known for his roles in films such as Howards End, Van Helsing, and Darkest Hour, as well as television appearances including memorable turns on The Crown and Mr. Selfridge. He also spent quite a bit of time in the Whoniverse, popping up in Doctor Who across various audio dramas and expanded-universe projects, cementing himself as a familiar face (and voice) to genre fans long before he became Siegfried Farnon. He also recently played Peter Judd on Slow Horses.

Who are Samuel West’s parents?

Samuel West’s parents are the renowned actors Timothy West and Prunella Scales.

Timothy West was best known to modern audiences for his roles as Jeremy Lister in Gentleman Jack, Stan Carter in EastEnders, and Sir Leicester Dedlock in Bleak House. He also played King Francis in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, starring Drew Barrymore.

Timothy West died on November 12, 2024, at age 90.

Prunella Scales is perhaps most famous for her role as Sybil Fawlty in the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, but she also rose to fame as the Queen in Single Spies. To American audiences, she is also known as Aunt Juley in Howards End and Mrs. Harrington in The Boys from Brazil.

Prunella Scales died on October 27, 2025, at age 93, a day after what would have been her 62nd wedding anniversary.

In an interview with The Times after his mother’s passing, West said, “I don’t think I got jobs because of who my parents are, but I’ve probably got auditions. I can’t separate my own career from the very lucky start I had. I’m not entirely sure I know who I am without them… I expect I’m about to find out.”

