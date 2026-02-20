See ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Cast In and Out of Costume (PHOTOS)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 comes to a close on Sunday, February 22, on PBS. The season featured a four-year time jump to the end of World War II, after Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) returned from service a changed man.

The penultimate episode of the season at last revealed how he earned a medal for his service, and why he was keeping it a secret in the first place.

The PBS period piece has always delivered warm storytelling mixed with its share of serious moments. Such is life in any time period. But what do the All Creatures Great and Small cast look like in real life compared to their characters on the Masterpiece show?

All Creatures Great and Small stars Samuel West, Woodhouse, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and Anna Madeley, with Patricia Hodge, Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, and Gaia Wise in featured roles in Season 6.

Chris Gascoyne, Jonathan Hyde, Philip Martin Brown, and more have appeared as guest stars throughout the season. The series has already been renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, making space for all of these characters to come back for more episodes in the future.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the stars of All Creatures Great and Small in and out of costume.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Finale, Sunday, February 22, 9/8c, PBS

'All Creatures Great and Small' Siegfried Farnon actor Samuel West
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Mrs. Hall actor Anna Madeley
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Anna Madeley (Mrs. Hall)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Tristan Farnon actor Callum Woodhouse
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon)

'All Creatures Great and Small' James Herriot actor Nicholas Ralph
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Helen Herriot actor Rachel Shenton
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Mrs. Pumphrey actor Patricia Hodge
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Patricia Hodge (Mrs. Pumphrey)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Charlotte actor Gaia Wise
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Gaia Wise (Charlotte Beauvoir)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Richard Alderson actor Tony Pitts
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Getty Images

Tony Pitts (Richard Alderson)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Jenny actor Imogen Clawson
Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE; Instagram

Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson)

