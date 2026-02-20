See ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Cast In and Out of Costume (PHOTOS)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 comes to a close on Sunday, February 22, on PBS. The season featured a four-year time jump to the end of World War II, after Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) returned from service a changed man.

The penultimate episode of the season at last revealed how he earned a medal for his service, and why he was keeping it a secret in the first place.

The PBS period piece has always delivered warm storytelling mixed with its share of serious moments. Such is life in any time period. But what do the All Creatures Great and Small cast look like in real life compared to their characters on the Masterpiece show?

All Creatures Great and Small stars Samuel West, Woodhouse, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and Anna Madeley, with Patricia Hodge, Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, and Gaia Wise in featured roles in Season 6.

Chris Gascoyne, Jonathan Hyde, Philip Martin Brown, and more have appeared as guest stars throughout the season. The series has already been renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, making space for all of these characters to come back for more episodes in the future.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the stars of All Creatures Great and Small in and out of costume.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Finale, Sunday, February 22, 9/8c, PBS