‘All Creatures Great and Small’: Everything We Know About Season 6

The hit PBS series All Creatures Great and Small finished airing its fifth season last month, but filming is already underway on Season 6.

Based on books written by Alf Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot), the show centers on a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales in the late 1930s. It premiered in January 2021 on PBS via Masterpiece and has become one of the network’s most popular series.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming sixth season.

Is Season 6 Currently Filming?

Yes! The cast and crew returned to the Yorkshire Dales in February to begin shooting the highly anticipated sixth season.

The show’s official social media channels shared the news, writing, “Attention #ACGAS fans. Exciting news – the cast and crew have officially kicked off filming for Season 6 in beautiful Yorkshire today! We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with all of you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

All the main cast members are expected to be back for Season 6, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall.

Other recurring stars anticipated to be returning include Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, and even Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo.

The jury is still out on James Anthony-Rose’s Richard Carmody, who was accepted onto a research programme at Imperial College London last season, which could mean he is absent from the new season.

What Are The Season 6 Plot Details?

The show has been keeping plot details for the upcoming season under wraps. However, Samuel West, who plays Siegfried, previously told the Radio Times that the cast was “about to have some discussions” about what Season 6 would entail ahead of the fifth season premiere.

“One of the things that the books do is dramatise the fact that Tristan leaves,” he told the outlet. “Brian, the original Tristan, left the practice. And I don’t think we’ll be doing that. I hope not. So at that point, I think we will be non-canonical.”

So, it seems Season 6 could be taking a direction away from the books.

What Happened in Season 5?

Season 5 saw lots of changes, including James returning home from RAF training due to his brucellosis diagnosis. Elsewhere, Mrs. Hall signed up as a blackout warden, and Siegfried welcomed his younger brother Tristan back to Darrowby.

The season delivered an emotional ending, as Mrs. Hall found out her son Edward’s ship had been hit and sunk off the east coast of Malaysia. She initially feared her son had died, but she later received a call from Edward to tell her he was alive and well.

When Will Season 6 Be Released?

There is no official air-date set for the sixth season yet. Based on past seasons, fans should expect an announcement later in the year, with a fall premiere being most likely.

Are you excited for Season 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.