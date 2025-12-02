‘Today’: Dave Coulier Announces New Cancer Diagnosis & Shares Health Update

What To Know Dave Coulier announced on Today that he is currently undergoing treatment for early-stage P16 squamous carcinoma.

Coulier emphasized the importance of early detection in saving his life twice and expressed gratitude for the support from his friends and family.

Inspired by his cancer journey, Coulier launched AwearMarket, a toxin-free wellness company.

One year after Dave Coulier announced he had been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the actor revealed that he is currently receiving treatment for a different kind of cancer.

The actor shared the health update on the Tuesday, December 2, episode of Today. “In October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine checkup, and something flared on the PET scan,” Coulier explained to Craig Melvin. “And it turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue.”

Coulier said his new diagnosis is “totally unrelated” to his previous cancer. “[My doctors] said, ‘Well, now you’re gonna have to go through radiation,’ so I’m currently going through 35 radiation treatments,” he added. “I’ll be done, though, December 31.”

According to Coulier, the prognosis for his early-stage P16 squamous carcinoma (a.k.a. oropharyngeal tongue cancer) is good, and it has a 90+% curability rate.

“The thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life not just the first time, but the second time as well,” Coulier stated. “So, I hope you’re getting your checkups. I hope you’re [getting] colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams. They will save your life.”

Coulier went on to gush about the support he has received from friends, family, fans, and celebrities, most notably his Full House castmate John Stamos. “John Stamos came and visited me last year. Here’s the kicker to this: John comes, flies to our home in Michigan, stays with us, and gets COVID while he’s staying with us,” he quipped. “So, we’re sitting like two fifth graders at the end of the hallway, you know, like, walkie-talkies. … But he’s just a brother. He just came to support me and my wife, Melissa, and the outreach of support has been amazing.”

Back in November 2024, Coulier announced that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma the month prior. “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he told People at the time. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

A rep for Coulier confirmed in March that the actor was officially cancer-free. Coulier credits his wife, Melissa, for being a source of strength amid his recovery. “Seeing my wife exhausted on those days when I’m like, ‘Can you get me some water?’ and ‘I haven’t taken my pills yet’… She’s been running ragged helping me,” he shared in an interview with Parade at the time. “That’s the picture that will stay with me — how this affects your family members. People who go through this know exactly what I’m talking about.”

On Today, Coulier revealed to Melvin that his cancer journey inspired him to create his new company, AwearMarket, which will sell “toxin-free wellness products,” per Today.com. The company — which partners with V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative — launches on Tuesday in celebration of Giving Tuesday.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC