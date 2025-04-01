Dave Coulier is officially cancer-free, and he very well may have his wife, Melissa Coulier, to thank for that. In fact, the Full House alum may never have even gotten his diagnosis at all if it wasn’t for a push from Melissa.

Dave received his diagnosis in October 2024 after Melissa pushed him to go to the doctor for an upper respiratory infection. The cold, coupled with ground-glass opacity (GGO) in his lungs, was “wreaking havoc” on Dave’s system, he told Parade, and doctors felt they “might not have been able to turn this around” if he hadn’t gone in when he did.

After learning of his prognosis, 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Coulier underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, which he wrapped in February. His rep confirmed on March 31 that the actor was cancer-free.

However, it wasn’t an easy journey, and Dave credited Melissa with helping him through it. The two were together for nearly a decade when they tied the knot in 2014, and Melissa has been by his side every step of the way. Aside from doing the typical caretaker things, like changing Dave’s sheets, Melissa has also used her own holistic wellness approaches to assist in her husband’s recovery.

One major change she implemented was in Dave’s diet. Although he said he had to give up “a lot of fun foods,” he admitted to noticing results right away. “I love sushi, so I couldn’t have any raw fish because of the bacteria levels that can exist, and my body wouldn’t be able to fight it off,” he explained. “I was a big dessert guy. I always celebrated. If we’re going out to dinner, I’m having dessert because we’re out: ‘This is special.’”

Now, he’s “cut out all sugar,” explaining, “Because of my age and because I still like to play ice hockey, I had a lot of inflammation, and once I stopped sugar, it was gone in a matter of seven days.”

Despite all he’s been through — Dave said some days were so rough that he didn’t even want to get out of bed — he also noticed how much of a toll his illness has taken on Melissa. “Seeing my wife exhausted on those days when I’m like, ‘Can you get me some water?’ and ‘I haven’t taken my pills yet’… She’s been running ragged helping me,” he noted. “That’s the picture that will stay with me — how this affects your family members,” Coulier says. “People who go through this know exactly what I’m talking about.”