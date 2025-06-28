Jodie Sweetin Credits 2 ‘Full House’ Costars With Helping Instill Confidence

Jodie Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and the former child actress credits two of her costars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, for helping instill confidence in her at a young age.

During a recent interview with People, Sweetin opened up about the influence the two men — who portrayed her onscreen father, Danny Tanner, and honorary uncle, Joey Gladstone, in the beloved sitcom — had on her trying stand-up comedy.

“I have found a confidence, and honestly, it came from Bob and Dave,” she explained. “It came from Bob and Dave all my life, encouraging me that I was funny, even when I was a kid.”

In 2016, Sweetin, Saget and Coulier reunited for the Full House spinoff Fuller House, which ran through June 2020, where the “stupid jokes” amongst them continued.

“Stand-up comedians, I’ve grown up around them, and there’s nothing that makes me happier than sitting around with a bunch of comedians talking s***,” she told People.

In 2023, Sweetin mentioned that she got into stand-up comedy not long after Saget died in January 2022 at 65 from blunt head trauma after a fall.

“Bob always believed in me,” she told Today. “He’d always say, ‘You’re so funny. Your timing’s so great.’ And after he passed … a couple opportunities came up and I started doing it. People were like, ‘Bob would be so proud of you. He would be so proud of you.’”

In addition to Saget and Coulier helping lay a foundation for her confidence, Sweetin said age has also boosted her in this area.

“I think also being 43, I just don’t give a s*** anymore,” she told People. “So I’m so much more comfortable in my own skin that there’s nothing that I am afraid to talk about or afraid to put up there or make fun of or poke fun at.”

Recently Sweetin and another Full House costar, Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), spoke about a bad habit that got Saget in trouble with their moms. (Plus, a different bad habit from Coulier that affected the child actors Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit.)

