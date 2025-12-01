Will ‘The Santa Clauses’ Get a Season 3? Star Eric Lloyd Gives an Update

The Santa Clauses, the Disney+ continuation of the beloved film franchise, is gearing up for more holiday magic. Guest star Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in the original movies, recently offered an update on the series in a new interview.

Tim Allen returned as Scott Calvin/Santa for the series with Elizabeth Mitchell, who played his wife, Carol/Mrs. Clause. This time, they were joined by their children, Sandra Calvin Claus (Elizabeth Allen Dick) and Cal Calvin Claus (Austin Kane).

In the series, Scott/Santa wanted to retire, but he couldn’t find a successor. Cal went into training so he could take over the job when he was old enough. The Clauses ran into bumps along the road that deterred Cal from becoming Santa, as well as Scott losing some of his magic.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses aired in December 2023, but there has been no update on Season 3. The season ended on a cliffhanger: Mad Santa and Olga arrived at the North Pole, Mad Santa recovered her amulet, and launched an attack on Scott. As Olga assembled a gnome army for battle, Scott and Carol were left to defend the elves and protect the North Pole.

Lloyd only appeared in one episode. “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause,” where Scott asked Charlie if he wanted to take over as Santa, but he was not interested.

Talking with TV Insider, Lloyd shared an update on Season 3. “I don’t know. I haven’t been told anything. Haven’t gotten any calls about it. The last season two was the last one to air. And I don’t know there’s a three yet, but it could always happen,” he said. So, all hope is not lost there.

Allen is busy filming his ABC show, Shifting Gears, but don’t rule out the possibility of the show returning. For now, fans can stream both seasons, comprised of 12 episodes, on Disney+.

