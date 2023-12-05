‘The Santa Clauses’: Gabriel Iglesias’ Kris Kringle Meets Santa in Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias‘ Kris Kringle meets Tim Allen‘s Santa Claus/Scott Calvin in the Season 2 finale of The Santa Clauses, debuting Wednesday, December 6 on Disney+. And as seen in the TV Insider exclusive clip of that moment, this isn’t actually their first meeting.

Iglesias joined The Santa Clauses Season 2 as a series regular. Kris is the proud owner and operator of the Santaland Christmas theme park. He’s struggling to keep the amusement park afloat, but it doesn’t put a damper on his love for the holiday. In the clip above, you see the moment Kris first saw Santa, sparking his lifelong love of the man with the bag.

“Those eyes!” the adult Kris says to Scott as he fangirls while strapped to a wall by duct tape. “I’ll never forget the moment those baby blues met my baby browns!” To his delight, Carol Calvin (aka Mrs. Claus, played by Elizabeth Mitchell) is also there to save him. “You were my first crush!” he gushes.

The Calvins appreciate the love, but they’re on a time crunch to save their kids and the North Pole from the Mad Santa (Eric Stonestreet, this season’s villain). “We think that Magnus Antus is on his way to the North Pole to end Scott’s reign and reinstate himself as the one true Santa,” Carol warns. Scott theorizes that Mad Santa took his sleigh, because that’s just what he would do if the roles were reversed.

“If a sleigh is the only problem, I got you covered!” he says. It seems the Calvins found just the person to solve their transportation issue. Tune into The Santa Clauses Season 2 finale on December 6 to see if Mr. and Mrs. Claus take Kris with them to the North Pole in time to save their kids and their beloved winter wonderland.

The Santa Clauses, Season 2 Finale, Wednesday, December 6, Disney+