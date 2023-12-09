Best Lines of the Week (December 1-7): ‘It’s Giving Fiancée’

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Big things are happening on TV this week, and unfortunately, that means many endings to our favorite shows. Dancing with the Stars announced the winners of the Mirrorball trophy in the finale, Xochitl Gomez and Val ChmerkovskiyBachelor in Paradise also came to an end this week, and the drama overflowed in this three-hour-long episode. Black Cake also came to a close, and we finally find out who killed Covey’s (Mia Isaac) first husband, Little Man (Anthony Mark Barrow).

In The Santa Clauses finale, and the Clauses were in a hurry to save their children from Magnus Antas (Eric Stonestreet). The Top 12 results were announced on The Voice. PLus, the final episode of The Great British Baking Show aired, and while we were sad to see it end, we were more excited to find out the winner.

Scroll down to see our favorite quotes from this week’s episodes.

Derek Hough on 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Giving you the samba in the finale is mean. But Ariana, you are the samba queen!”

Derek Hough to Ariana Madix after her performance.

Survivor
CBS

Survivor (CBS)

“You hear the silence? It’s Bruce not lecturing me.”

—Katurah and the rest of the group are very happy after Bruce goes home.

The Great British Baking Show
Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“When I played football, I always had to wear two pairs of socks. I’ve got four pairs of underpants on today. Because I’m going to need them.”

 —Dan as he begins to bake his eclair, the first challenge of the finale

The Simpsons
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

“What the hell, boy? A destination wedding? You promised me a kidnapping or murder.”

—Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) gets mad at Bart (Nancy Cartwright) for taking him to a destination wedding.

Chipo Chung in 'Black Cake'
Hulu

Black Cake (Hulu)

“This is my last cake. I need to do this on my own.”

—Eleanor (Chipo Chung) makes her last black cake before she passes.

Bowen Yang as George Santos on 'Saturday Night Live'
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Now if I’m guilty for anything, it’s for loving too much fraud.”

Bowen Yang as George Santos giving his last press release after being removed from Congress

Tim Allen in 'The Santa Clauses'
Disney+

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

“That’s a nice belly, but that’s not a Santa belly. This is a Santa belly.”

—Santa (Tim Allen) argues with Magnus Antas (Stonestreet) for trying to take his spot as Santa.

Catherine Tate in 'Doctor Who'
Disney+

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Donna: “I thought you knew 27 million languages.”

The Doctor: “I know 57 billion 205, but not this one.”

—Donna (Catherine Tate) and the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) bicker over translations.

Jordan Rainer and Carson Daly on 'The Voice'
NBC

The Voice (NBC)

Carson: “Glad those flames didn’t get you back there.”

Jordan: “They toasted my buns a little bit, man.”

Carson: “That’s your business.”

Carson Daly to Jordan Rainer after her live top 12 performance

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Aaron: “I put a ring on it.”

Eliza: “It’s giving fiancée.”

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei after getting engaged

