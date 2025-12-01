HGTV’s Hilary Farr Shuts Down Fake Rumors About Her Health Status

What To Know Hilary Farr publicly debunked false online rumors about her health, assuring fans that she is alive and well.

Farr, a breast cancer survivor in remission since 2022, has been open about her health journey over the years.

Fans expressed relief and support in response to her update, sharing their own cancer experiences and appreciation for her advocacy and transparency.

Hilary Farr is setting the record straight on online rumors about her health.

In a Wednesday, November 26, Instagram post, the former Love It or List It host shared a screenshot of an article claiming she was in poor health. “The physician caring for Hilary Farr’s cancer has provided a devastating update on her health: ‘She might never be seen on TV in the future,'” the text blurb read alongside a fake photo of Farr in a hospital bed.

Farr debunked the article by popping into frame, stating, “Ta-da! I’m alive. Very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say.”

Criticizing the post, she continued, “Look at this thing. Really? It’s so badly done. It’s crazy AI stuff. I hope none of you would really take any of this seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words. Well, I’m here to prove that. So just checking in. All’s good with me. Hope all’s good with you.”

Fans were glad to hear that the speculation was false. “Im so happy your good! It would break my heart to hear any of that was true. Rock on Hillary ❤️,” one user commented underneath the post. Another added, “I’m so relieved and grateful that you’ve set the record straight. It’s awful what some people have chosen to do with AI. Happy Thanksgiving, Hilary!”

“You’re the GOAT Hillary! Happy Holidays and stay fabulous ❤️,” someone else shared. A different person commented, “Thank you for letting all of us fans know you are well. I think you are fabulous and hope to see you on a new show, we miss you 💕.”

Farr has been open with fans about her health over the years. In a 2021 interview with People, the TV host revealed he had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. Farr underwent radiation treatment and surgeries and has been in remission since 2022.

“Fear of breast cancer stops a lot of women from getting checked. But as terrifying as it is, you face it,” she told the outlet at the time. “Thinking that you should keep it a secret or just power through doesn’t help, and it doesn’t heal. If I can change that for one person, then that’s enough.”

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Farr encouraged her followers to share their own stories and raise awareness for breast cancer screening. “It’s time to share our stories. Let’s get this out in the open and support our communities, and, most importantly, get screened,” she said in a September 29 Instagram video. “One in eight women in the U.S. are going to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. That means that all of us are going to know someone we love and we care deeply about who is going to have to fight this disease. And fight they will.”

Fans shared their own experiences in the post’s comments. “So happy you recovered! You look wonderful! I was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2008. Thank the Lord I’ve been in remission for 18 years!” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m one of them – living with a stage 4 cancer, rare and incurable type. Was told time was short… maybe weeks, maybe months. But here I am a year after, still writing my story.”

“I have a great story of survival. Three times I had treatment with, finally, a mastectomy to prevent any further experience. You are doing everything right!” someone else wrote. A separate person stated, “Good to see you again. Thank you for bringing a very important message to women.”

Farr notably starred on HGTV’s Love It or List It for 19 seasons from 2008 to 2023. Page Turner has since taken over her role as the show’s designer, while David Visentin continues to serve as the series’ real estate expert. Farr’s solo HGTV series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2023.