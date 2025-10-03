HGTV Fans React After Hilary Farr Shares Breast Cancer Message

Hilary Farr opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in a recent Instagram video, sharing a message in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and urging her fans to get screened.

“Hi, I’m Hilary Farr, and I am a breast cancer survivor,” the former Love It or List It star opened her video.

Farr first opened up about her cancer battle in a 2021 interview with People, revealing she had been diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer in 2014. She had previously had a precancerous tumour surgically removed in 2012, but a subsequent mammogram revealed she had developed malignant breast cancer. Farr underwent radiation therapy and further surgery and has been in remission since 2022.

“You’re going to see an awful lot of people in pink shirts and with pink pins showing their awareness and their support, and I think it is absolutely wonderful. But I think it’s time to do a little bit more, if we can,” Farr continued in her video, noting how she has teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to spread awareness and encourage others to be open about their cancer stories.

She continued, “I think it’s going to be different for everyone, but I would say it’s time to share our stories. Let’s get this out in the open and support our communities and, most importantly, get screened.”

Farr, who left Love It or List It in December 2023 after appearing in over 250 episodes, also shared an important statistic. “One in eight women in the U.S. are going to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives,” she said. “That means that all of us are going to know someone we love and we care deeply about who is going to have to fight this disease… And fight they will.”

The British-Canadian designer noted that research is continually being conducted to “help us every inch of the way.” She concluded, “But for now, take a deep breath. Sit with your friends and just talk about it and think of what you can do to raise awareness and action this October.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their appreciation, with one commenter writing, “What a wonderful way to celebrate and recognize and help those going through what you’ve experienced first hand👏 and you look beautiful.”

“Good to see you again. Thank you for bringing a very important message to women,” said another.

“I have a great story of survival. Three times I had treatment with finally a mastectomy to prevent any further experience. You are doing everything right!” another added.

Another wrote, “So happy you recovered! You look wonderful! I was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2008 . Thank the Lord I’ve been in remission for 18 years !”

“You look wonderful Hillary and happy you are doing well. Miss you on HGTV. Thank you for sharing this important message. I too am a breast cancer survivor and I am very grateful,” said one fan.

“Oh Hilary did not know you’d survived cancer. You are a fierce fighter and so glad you got through that. Thank you for this message,” another added.

“Wonderful to hear that you have recovered from your cancer. I’m so glad you are taking steps to protect your health. Thank you for reaching out to offer solutions and help in the areas of cancer research and diagnosis! Appreciate you!” another wrote.