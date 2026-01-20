Hilary Farr Hilariously Roasts Former ‘Love It or List It’ Cohost David Visentin

What To Know David Visentin shared a video of himself taking a cold plunge in his backyard pool.

His former Love It or List It cohost, Hilary Farr, poked fun at his social media post.

Farr cohosted the HGTV series with Visentin until she left after Season 19 in 2023.

It’s been nearly three years since HGTV viewers last saw Hilary Farr and David Visentin onscreen together, but their funny banter is just as hilarious as ever.

When he isn’t busy filming or working in real estate, Visentin stays active by training for triathlons. In his latest Instagram post, Visentin braved the winter weather and took a cool plunge in his pool.

“15 seconds. That’s it. That’s the post,” he captioned the Saturday, January 17, clip. “I’m no Wim Hof, but I survived my first backyard cold plunge. ❄️.”

In the video, Visentin stated that the water temperature was close to “one degree” before submerging himself. “This is going to be quick,” he said. Visentin lasted around 16 seconds before calling it quits.

Fans shared their mixed reactions to the cold plunge in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Fully submerged, David! That’s when you’ll truly reap the rejuvenating and medicinal benefits! Good job, though!” Another added, “That’s awesome. Closest I can get is to take a really good steam shower, and then go full cold water after.”

Someone else joked, “Oooouuuuuch!” A different commenter wrote, “I was gonna say Why? On God’s green earth. But I see a cold plunge. Good on you David. I will stay in hot water. 😂😂😂.”

Farr was among the many fans who reacted to the post, and she used her comment to poke fun at her former Love It or List It cohost. “Why not your whole body- including head/Brain which could probably use a jolt of deep chill😍,” she joked. “To me it’s completely idiotic and goes against all human logic.”

Visentin clapped back at Farr’s comment, writing, “Logic is overrated and less fun …live a little Farr …life is short.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of Farr and Visentin’s funny banter. “Totally read the last sentence in your voice 😂,” one user said of Farr’s comment, while another person gushed, “Miss you! You’re the GOAT Designers!! 🔥❤️.” Several others reacted to the conversation with laughing emojis.

Also among the commenters was Visentin’s current Love It or List It cohost, Page Turner, who took over for Farr after she exited the series in 2023. The show went on a brief break following Farr’s final season, then returned with Visentin and Turner for Season 20 last year. (The series will return for Season 21 later this year.)

“Get it DV!! 🧊🧊🧊,” Turner wrote of Visentin’s cold plunge. In his response, Visentin asked Turner, “Ready to take a plunge?! I dare you!” She answered, “I stay ready!! So … Accepted. 🧊🧊.”

Visentin reminded Turner of her cold plunge promise in another comment on Sunday, January 18, writing, “It’s the next day and I haven’t forgotten! I am setting it up! Lol!” Turner was still down for the challenge, as she replied, “And I’m STILL ready the next day!! Set it up!! 😂🙌.”

Love It or List It, Season 21 Premiere, 2026, HGTV