‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr Exits HGTV Series After 19 Seasons

Hilary Farr is choosing to list her spot on HGTV‘s Love It or List It as the co-host bids the show adieu after 19 seasons.

Farr announced on Friday, December 1 that she is leaving her position on the home design series, where she’s shared the screen with real estate agent David Visentin. Despite her departure, Farr’s absence doesn’t spell the end of Love It or List It as HGTV’s head of content, Loren Ruch, stated, “The network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It,” according to TV Line.

In a statement shared by Farr, she said, “It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” she noted, hinting at the continuation of the series following her absence.

“Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine,” she added, “but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.”

Regarding Farr and her working relationship with Visentin, he called it “a wild, unforgettable ride.”

“Although we were rivals on the show,” he said, acknowledging their opposing dynamic, “we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

Debuting back in 2008, Love It or List It saw Farr and Visentin facing off to win over clients who were torn between renovating their homes or moving to a new one. While Farr would fix up their homes, Visentin would show them appealing abodes leaving the clients to decide if they want to Love It or List It.

Since Love It or List It, Farr has also spun off with her solo series Tough Love with Hilary Farr, which has recently aired a second season. There have been no updates on whether it will be renewed or not.