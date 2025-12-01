‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Pitch Ideal Ending & Some of These Are Too Good

GREY’S ANATOMY - “Between Two Lungs” - A high-risk lung transplant pushes the surgical team to their limits. Meanwhile, Bailey juggles a trauma patient whose treatment hangs in the balance. THURSDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CHANDRA WILSON
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

What To Know

  • Fans on Reddit are sharing creative ideas for the eventual ending of Grey’s Anatomy.
  • The pitches include emotional scenarios centered on Richard Webber and Meredith Grey, among others.

We don’t know if, let alone when, Grey’s Anatomy will come to an end, but some fans are already imagining their ideal closing moments for the long-lived medical drama amid the Season 22 midseason hiatus. And some of the pitches are pretty darn good, too.

On the show’s Reddit page, several fans started sharing their ideas for the eventual series closer for Grey’s, and we have to imagine the writers of the series will be jotting a few of these down.

For instance, one writer on the thread came up with a closing shot that would make fans of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) beam with pride: “Richard’s retirement party brings every living student of his back,” they wrote. In response, though, another fan came up with a grimmer variation on that concept that might even be better: “Darker alternative, but Richard’s passing away brings every living student of his back, followed by a crossing over/afterlife sequence with all of his passed away students and peers (à la season 17).”

The most common prediction about how the series will conclude is the same one that fans have been talking about for some time now: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will develop symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease like her mother, Ellis (Kate Burton), had at the start of the series. Even so, the fans’ new iterations of that ending are pretty creative in this thread.

For instance, one fan predicted, “Meredith dies in her 80s from natural causes and we find out the entire show has been Zola (and maybe the other kids) reading her old journals.” Another imagined, “I think the finale we should see meredith with alzheimers and old and with the alzheimers she has flashbacks to everyone she has lost over the years and in the final few moments a doctor gives her medicine turns out they finally found a cure and the doctor who found it was none other than zola grey shepard.”

Other fans looked to another Grey-Shepherd child as the heir apparent of their parents’ surgical skills: Ellis. “Assuming they go the route of it being one of the kids starting the residency I’ve always wanted it to be ellis who chose being a doctor to feel close to the dad that she never got to meet,” one fan wrote. Another suggested a full-circle moment involving the same character, writing, “Last scene: Ellis is an intern, and gives this monologue: ‘The game. They say either a person has what it takes to play, or they don’t. My mother was one of the greats. Me, on the other hand…I’m kinda screwed.'”

Yet another concept turned the spotlight to a character who’s been there since the very beginning and has said only a handful of words: Bokhee (Kathy C. An). “A shot of Bokhee cleaning up an OR; she shuts off the lights on the way out,” the fan wrote.
We’ll have to wait and see whether any of these ideas come to be in the grand finale for TV’s longest-running primetime drama series, but for now, weigh in with your thoughts on how the show’s final moments should go in the comments below!
