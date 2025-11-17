‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Threaten to ‘Rage Quit’ & ‘Riot’ if Jo Wilson Dies

What To Know The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale ended with Jo Wilson’s life in jeopardy.

The character, who was pregnant with twins, had a heart emergency that needed an operation.

Many viewers have threatened to quit the show if she dies in the winter premiere.

The fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy left one major character’s life in jeopardy, and now, some fans are threatening to walk away from the long-lived medical drama if things go badly for her when the show returns in January.

Last week’s episode, “When I Crash,” saw the still-pregnant Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) being diagnosed with a heart condition by Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill). Since she wanted to keep her twin babies in utero for as long as possible, she opted for the least aggressive treatment option — that is, medication — before agreeing to a procedure that would avoid a caesarean section. However, when she began to decompensate on the table, Ndugu had to resort to a C-section, which he hadn’t done since medical school, right there on the spot.

We don’t yet know the fate of Jo, but the promo for Episode 7, which airs on January 8, doesn’t look too promising. Watch it above.

Jo has, of course, had a hard season, beginning with the nearly grave injuries that her new husband, Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), sustained in the ER explosion. In between seasons, fans had good reason to worry that Link wouldn’t make it out alive then, and now with her life on the line, it’s too much for some viewers.

“i SWEAR if they kill jo in the next episode i’m gunna rage quit the show. THEY CANT KILL JO PLEASE” one fan wrote on Reddit, earning a stream of similar responses, like, “I WILL RIOT. but really if [Shonda Rhimes] kills joe [sic] off i’ll finally stop watching. (i’ve said this before and alway come back. greys anatomy is the longest and most toxic relationship ive ever had).”

One fan responded to say that they believe the character has simply been traumatized enough with her storyline (which has included growing up in extreme poverty, being abused by her ex-husband, watching him die after trying to attack her, learning she was the product of rape, and being left by her second husband without so much as an in-person goodbye): “Given the arc of her entire story on the show, Jo certainly deserves happiness, and for one of the couples on the show not to be having problems or issues.” The same fan went on to criticize Jo’s storyline in Season 22 and added, “Quite honestly, finding out how they happened to manage all those kids was one of the reasons I’m still watching the show.”

Some Grey’s watchers weren’t so opposed to the idea of Jo being written out at this point, with one writing in a separate thread that she might be on the way out for good reason: “Because her character has ran its course I believe.”

Still, others think the cliffhanger about Jo might have a happy ending, with one writing, “I predict Jo pulls through, for the simple reason the writing has become so formulaic and predictable. ‘OMG, that car rolled way. No more Owen!’ ‘OMG, poor Link’. Actually it ended as poor Beltran, but who’s counting. Now Jo is in grave danger. Ergo, ‘OMG. There’s no way Jo survives this’. Actually, there is a way.”

Even among those who predict Jo will survive, some have other grim predictions, with one fan writing, “I think she’ll survive but I fear we are losing one of the bab[ies].”

How do you think the Grey’s Anatomy midseason cliffhanger about Jo will turn out? Hit the comments below and let us know.