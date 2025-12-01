‘Matlock’: Beau Bridges Has No Clue if Senior Is a ‘Bad Guy’

What To Know Beau Bridges, who plays Senior on Matlock, revealed he has no idea if his character is truly the villain, as showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman keeps future plot details secret from the cast.

Senior is implicated in the Wellbrexa cover-up, having instructed his son Julian to hide evidence of the opioid’s addictive nature, making him the target of Matty and Olympia’s investigation.

Bridges gives a filming update on Matlock Season 2’s second half.

Don’t ask Beau Bridges if Senior is really the villain of Matlock. He doesn’t know the answer! The actor playfully teased about his lack of insider knowledge of his Matlock character’s future in an interview with Mario Lopez for the On With Mario podcast, saying that showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman keeps him in the dark. He does, however, know that Senior is a sly one, just like Kathy Bates‘ Matty, and he revealed a filming update.

Bridges plays Senior in Matlock, the head of the Jacobson Moore law firm and father of Julian (Jason Ritter). Matty and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) are determined to take Senior down for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up. As Season 1 revealed, Senior instructed Julian to hide the Wellbrexa study that proved the highly addictive nature of opioids. Julian broke the law when he immorally followed his father’s orders. Matty wanted Julian to bear legal responsibility for this act of injustice. Still, she agreed to use him in their case against Senior instead to protect Olympia’s family (Olympia and Julian are exes who share two children).

“They’re after me, Mario, those people,” Bridges teased on the podcast, which came out on December 1, referencing the plot against Senior. That plot also involves Senior’s fourth ex-wife, Eva (Justina Machado), who isn’t aware of the Wellbrexa scandal but wants Senior out of the law firm for her own reasons.

Bridges told Lopez that they’ll start filming the second part of Matlock Season 2 before Christmas.

“I don’t want to give up too much. We’ve already done half of the second season, and we’re getting back at it in about a week to do the second half,” Bridges shared. “But I’ll just say that Senior always has a few tricks up his sleeve, which I’m happy that’s true.”

Bridges admitted that he has no clue if his character is really the big villain he’s been made out to be. Matlock, after all, is all about subverting its own story with frequent plot twists that highlight Matty’s quick wit.

“Jennie [Snyder] Urman, our wonderful showrunner, she won’t tell any of us what’s coming up, so I don’t know,” Bridges said. “I keep asking her, I said, ‘Jennie, am I a good guy or am I a bad guy?’ And she said, ‘Well, you just have to wait and see what the next [episode] holds.’ So I don’t know any more than the folks that are watching, but it is exciting. They always have something going on. And they’re after me. I’ll tell you that much.”

Senior did make some fans question whether he was really involved in the Wellbrexa cover-up earlier this season. When Julian mentioned the hidden study, Senior asked what he meant. Was he pretending not to know, or does he really not remember? Or is there a world where Senior didn’t actually give the order to bury the document? The mysteries will continue to unfold when Matlock returns. See the Matlock Season 2 release schedule here.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, December 4, 9/8c, CBS