‘Y&R’s Sean Carrigan Guest-Starring in ‘Matlock’ Midseason Finale (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Kathy Bates and Sean Carrigan in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

The Young and the Restless alum Sean Carrigan is guest-starring in the Matlock Season 2 midseason finale. Photos from the episode, set to air in December, revealed his casting.

Like Season 1, the midseason finale of Matlock Season 2 is a Christmas episode. It airs on Thursday, December 11, at 9/8c on CBS and is titled “Call It a Christmas Gift.” Here’s the logline for Matlock Season 2 Episode 8: “With the holidays approaching, the team’s secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city’s fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey’s sister.”

Carrigan plays a Staten Island firefighter named Phil in Matlock. He’s seen in photos with Kathy Bates‘ Matty and Leah Lewis‘ Sarah in the gallery below. Carrigan played Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn in The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017, and he returned in 2021 for guest appearances. He has appeared in a total of 283 episodes of the CBS soap opera. He’s also known for roles in All American (Ivan Garrett), American Vandal (Coach Rafferty), and more.

Matlock is currently on a brief break. The last new episode aired on November 13, and the next episode is set to air on Thursday, December 4. Matlock Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Prior Bad Acts” and will feature returning guest stars Justina Machado (Eva) and Niko Nicotera (Joey).

See Carrigan and more in the photos from the Matlock Season 2 midseason finale in the gallery below.

Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Things seem good between Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Matty

Beau Bridges in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Senior (Beau Bridges) looks defensive. Does he suspect that Matty and Olympia are up to something?

Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Olympia and Julian (Jason Ritter) have a serious talk

Kathy Bates and Leah Lewis in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Matty and Sarah investigate at a bar during what appears to be the worst day of New York City’s year: SantaCon.

Kathy Bates and Sean Carrigan in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

The wheels in Matty’s head are turning as she talks to Phil (Carrigan)

Leah Lewis and Sean Carrigan in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sarah meets Phil at a fire station, and he appears to have a black eye

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

What is Matty concerned about?

Leah Lewis in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sarah is back at the bar looking for information.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, December 4, 9/8c, CBS

Matlock (2024)

The Young and the Restless

Beau Bridges

Jason Ritter

Kathy Bates

Leah Lewis

Sean Carrigan

Skye P. Marshall




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TOP: ELAINE HENDRIX, ALAN BERSTEN, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON, ANDY RICHTER, EMMA SLATER, DYLAN EFRON, DANIELLA KARAGACHBOTTOM: JORDAN CHILES, EZRA SOSA, ALIX EARLE, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY
1
‘DWTS’ Semifinals Recap: Robert Tops the Leaderboard With a Near-Perfect Score
Dancing With the Stars season 34
2
When Is the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2025 Finale?
Kate Mansi - 'General Hospital'
3
Kate Mansi Talks Her New Big ‘General Hospital’ Gig
Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian - 'The Young and Restless'
4
Inside Danny & Cricket’s ‘Y&R’ Wedding With Lauralee Bell
Maurice Benard and Genie Francis on the 'State of Mind' podcast; Anthony Geary on 'General Hospital'
5
‘General Hospital’s Anthony Geary Makes Rare Appearance in Maurice Benard’s Video