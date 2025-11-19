‘Y&R’s Sean Carrigan Guest-Starring in ‘Matlock’ Midseason Finale (PHOTOS)

The Young and the Restless alum Sean Carrigan is guest-starring in the Matlock Season 2 midseason finale. Photos from the episode, set to air in December, revealed his casting.

Like Season 1, the midseason finale of Matlock Season 2 is a Christmas episode. It airs on Thursday, December 11, at 9/8c on CBS and is titled “Call It a Christmas Gift.” Here’s the logline for Matlock Season 2 Episode 8: “With the holidays approaching, the team’s secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city’s fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey’s sister.”

Carrigan plays a Staten Island firefighter named Phil in Matlock. He’s seen in photos with Kathy Bates‘ Matty and Leah Lewis‘ Sarah in the gallery below. Carrigan played Dr. Ben “Stitch” Rayburn in The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017, and he returned in 2021 for guest appearances. He has appeared in a total of 283 episodes of the CBS soap opera. He’s also known for roles in All American (Ivan Garrett), American Vandal (Coach Rafferty), and more.

Matlock is currently on a brief break. The last new episode aired on November 13, and the next episode is set to air on Thursday, December 4. Matlock Season 2 Episode 7 is titled “Prior Bad Acts” and will feature returning guest stars Justina Machado (Eva) and Niko Nicotera (Joey).

See Carrigan and more in the photos from the Matlock Season 2 midseason finale in the gallery below.