Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Former Manager Who Told Her to Get a Boob Job

What To Know During her Las Vegas show, Kelly Clarkson called out a former manager who said she needed to get a boob job, expressing pride in her natural body.

Clarkson emphasized that cosmetic surgery should be a personal choice, stating she supports individuals’ decisions but rejects being pressured herself.

The performance marked Clarkson’s return to the stage after postponing shows earlier in the year due to the illness and subsequent passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson took a moment out of her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday (November 8) to call out her ex-manager, who once told her that she needed to get a boob job.

The topic came up as the American Idol winner almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her sparkly jumpsuit. In a fan video of the moment, Clarkson was heard asking someone off stage, “Are my boobs coming out? S***.”

This led the “Stronger” singer to recall some “advice” she received from a former manager. “I’m just gonna say it: I had some d**k manager one time tell me to get a boob job, and I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d**k job?'” Clarkson said.

“I was like, ‘I’m fine with my itty-bitty titties! Get out of here!’ Driving your big old car, making up for it,” she continued. “I mean, I don’t really know. He was gross, I wouldn’t go near him.”

The three-time Grammy winner was shocked by the comment, adding, “Who says that s***?’ People say that s***! They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s***. I’m like, ‘This is not normal! You’ve normalized crazy!’ Everybody out here looking like they’re in The Capitol in Hunger Games.”

Clarkson also touched on the aging process and the pressure to keep up beauty standards. “Calm down, just get old!” she stated. “Be glad. Not everybody gets to get old, you know what I’m saying?”

The daytime talk show host clarified that she isn’t against those who choose to get cosmetic surgery, but she reiterated that it should be a choice for the individual.

“Do you, but don’t make me do you!” she said. “I like my itty-bitty titties. They have served me well.”

Clarkson returned to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday (November 7) for her first full performance since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August after a private battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

Back in August, Clarkson canceled several of her Las Vegas shows due to Blackstock’s illness. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she wrote to fans on Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”