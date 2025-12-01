‘American Idol’: Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on ‘Nasty’ Comments to Contestants

What To Know Simon Cowell has publicly apologized for his harsh and insulting comments toward American Idol contestants, admitting he was “not proud” of his behavior.

He attributed some of his bluntness to long, tiring audition days and a desire to find genuine talent.

Cowell acknowledged that his persona contributed to the show’s global popularity but expressed regret for the emotional impact his words had on contestants.

Simon Cowell has been reflecting on his days as reality television’s “Mr. Nasty,” admitting he’s “not proud” of some of the insulting things he said to American Idol contestants.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the former Idol and X Factor judge said he regrets some of his harsher comments, though he added, “I wasn’t trying to be a d*** on purpose.”

“All I wanted with these shows was to find successful artists to sign to the label,” the music mogul explained. “So when all these people were coming in and they couldn’t sing, I would be like when I used to audition people and someone would come in and they can’t sing. We would say after 10 seconds, ‘You can’t sing.’ Not, ‘You’re going to be brilliant.’”

He added, “So I was frustrated at the beginning, because I thought, if we don’t find someone good at the end of these shows, they’re not going to get recommissioned.”

Cowell’s harsh remarks became a staple of Idol in its first few seasons and were a large part of the show’s appeal. His insults included telling one hopeful, “Are you taking singing lessons? Who’s your teacher? Do you have a lawyer? Get a lawyer and sue her.”

These barbs would often be followed by shots of the contestants looking absolutely devastated. “That’s why I changed over time,” Cowell shared, referring to how he softened his persona in later seasons. “I did realize I’ve probably gone too far.”

The America’s Got Talent judge said he would get “fed up” because audition days were “long and boring.” He also realized his negative comments were much more likely to make the final cut than his positive remarks.

“Out of a hundred nice comments, what are they going to use? They’re always going to use me in a bad mood. I got that,” he added before apologizing. “What can I say? I’m sorry.”

When asked what exactly he was apologizing for, Cowell answered, “Just being a d***… I’m not proud of it. Let’s put it that way. I never look at this stuff online or anything. You know, I’m not someone who particularly wants to see myself on camera.”

“So when I hear about these clips, I’m like, ‘Oh God,’” he continued. “But then again, the upside is, I suppose, with these clips, is that it made the shows really popular worldwide.”

Cowell was one of the original Idol judges, appearing on the show from 2002 to 2010 before leaving to launch the rival singing competition, The X Factor, in 2011. He continues to serve as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.