Bill Maher Makes Crass Declaration About Donald Trump’s Signature Dance Move

What To Know Bill Maher discussed Donald Trump’s signature dance move with Lara Trump on his Club Random podcast.

Lara Trump described Donald Trump’s eclectic taste in music and his habit of controlling loud music at Mar-a-Lago, often playing songs.

Maher made a blunt, crass joke about Trump’s “Y.M.C.A.” dance.

Bill Maher made a crass declaration about Donald Trump‘s signature dance move while speaking to the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

On the November 24 episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast featuring Lara — the wife of Donald’s son, Eric Trump, 41— as his guest, the Real Time With Bill Maher host had an open conversation about all things related to the POTUS.

“Mar-a-Lago is amazing,” Lara, 43, said of the Palm Beach, Florida, resort and private club owned by her father-in-law, 79. “First of all, you have Donald Trump on the patio. And he’s out there for, I mean, anywhere from two hours to like four hours, he’ll be out on this patio.”

She continued, “He’s fully in charge of the music, and he’ll raise it so loud that people can’t even talk anymore because it’s like a song he really wants to hear — like a Pavarotti, or “Phantom of the Opera,” or one of these really hits him.”

“That’s what he likes?” Maher, 69, asked, seemingly surprised by Donald’s preference in music.

“He likes all kinds of stuff,” Lara confirmed. “His eclectic music taste is really fascinating.”

To that, Maher pointed out, “I know he loves ‘Y.M.C.A.,'” as he started mimicking the POTUS’ go-to, fist-pumping dance move.

“He certainly does like the Village People,” Lara replied. “OK, Bill Maher, doing the Trump dance! I like it.”

Maher then bluntly pointed out, “Like 20 times I rolled this and said, ‘It looks like he’s j**ing off two guys at once.'” to which Lara replied, “I love your mind went there.”

“But I don’t do that anymore,” the late-night host added. “I just got bored of it. I mean, I can only do the same gag so many times.”

Concluding her thoughts on Mar-a-Lago and swiftly changing the subject, Lara shared, “But it really is fascinating out there. It feels like the center of everything.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO