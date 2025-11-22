What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump for reversing his stance on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Bill Maher issued a brutal response to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt‘s defense of Donald Trump‘s recent “piggy’ remark.

On the Friday, November 21 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the host, 69, brought up how Trump “did a complete 180” on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Last week, he won’t release the files. This week, it’s like, ‘Oh, the Epstein files. Sure, we’re gonna release those,” the comedian pointed out during his opening monologue. “But, you know, always the fine print — they’re going to be redacted.”

Maher segued by declaring Trump is still “very touchy about the Epstein thing.” He recounted the eyebrow-raising moment the POTUS, 79, told journalist Catherine Lucey from Bloomberg News, “Quiet, piggy!” after she asked a question about the convicted sex trafficker on Air Force One.

Additionally, Maher called out Leavitt’s defense of Trump’s November 14 insult.

He explained, “At the press conference the next day, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt spun this by saying: ‘It’s actually admirable. It’s the President being frank and open and honest. That’s good.”

That’s when he bluntly declared, “Well, in that case, ‘Shut up, b****.’”

(What Leavitt actually said during a November 20 White House press briefing was: “I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a nearly daily basis.”)

“I’m telling you, if you go near this Epstein thing, he does not like it,” Maher reiterated. “I mean, Marjorie Taylor Greene was his biggest ally, and she was all-in on, ‘We’ve gotta get the Epstein files.’ And this week, Trump went nuts on her. ‘She’s a disgrace. She’s wacky. She’s a ranting lunatic.’ All I can say is, Marjorie, welcome to the club.”

After a holiday hiatus, Real Time With Bill Maher will return on Friday, January 23.

