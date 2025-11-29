‘RHOC’ Alum Kelly Dodd Fires Back After Voicemail Threatening Her Daughter Leaks

What To Know Kelly Dodd responded on Instagram after a leaked voicemail revealed her threatening and insulting her daughter Jolie, sparking public criticism.

The voicemail, which surfaced online after Jolie blocked Kelly, included Kelly threatening to release recordings of Jolie and criticizing both her daughter and ex-husband.

Kelly and a Bravo fan account defended her actions, emphasizing the complexities of family disputes and urging the public not to judge their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd fired back at critics after a voicemail of her threatening her daughter, Jolie, leaked.

On Friday, November 28, Kelly, 50, posted a response to her leaked message to Jolie, 19, on her Instagram Stories. The two updates were originally from a Bravo fan account.

“This whole Kelly Dodd voicemail thing is such a f***ing joke. Oh please, give me a f***ing break,” the message read. “You clearly don’t have a teenage daughter if you feel bad for Jolie here.

The message continued, “Let alone a spoiled and entitled f***ing brat that uses whatever parent benefits her in the moment. She sure isn’t complaining about that fully, luxuriously furnished apartment in Paris and tuition by mommy. So who’s the one who ended putting things out in the public??? Mom or daughter?? Yeah. That’s what I thought. She’s no longer a child. She needs a cold hard reality check. Uses her mom for fifteen years, and then blocks her to go use her dad who abandoned her now. Little b****.”

In a second Instagram Stories segment reposted by Kelly, the fan account pointed out, “All family fights and make up, no one is spared. I have seen Kelly and her love for her daughter is so very real. All moms and daughters fight. No one should judge a parent’s love or anger, it’s between her and her daughter. Wishing them peace and working it out.”

On Wednesday, November 26, a voicemail of Kelly threatening Jolie and calling her names surfaced online. Kelly left the voicemail for one of her daughter’s friends to pass along to Jolie after the teen blocked Kelly “from everything.” The friend then recorded herself playing the message and posted it on social media.

“You just opened up Pandora’s box, Jolie. I have recordings of you, screaming at your dad because he isn’t taking you on vacation, screaming that he didn’t buy you a car. Do you remember those recordings that I saved? I have those, and I’m going to publicly put them out there. Do you understand?”

“For you to do this to me after I bought you a car, paid for your college, paid for your health insurance, took you to the doctors, got you all your clothes, housed you, did all that. Meanwhile, your dad was being some f***ing loser and put those three kids first before you. I have all of those, OK? So what you just did right now, you’re going to look like a fool, you dumb little girl. You’re stupid, OK? For even thinking that you’re going to win.”

To conclude the message, Kelly declared, “You’re a joke and so is your dad. And for you to even take his side, OK, after what he has done to you since 7th grade is absolutely crazy.”

Kelly appeared on RHOC for five seasons from Season 11 to Season 15. The show premiered in 2006 and concluded on October 30, 2025, with a three-episode reunion ending on November 20.

