Jamie Lee Curtis’ Post About Woody Harrelson Elicits Fan Panic as They Fear the Worst

Many followers expressed panic and confusion in the comments, associating the somber photo style with celebrity memorials.

Ella McCay, starring Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others, releases in theaters on December 12.

Jamie Lee Curtis‘ recent post about Woody Harrelson elicited fan panic as they feared the worst for the beloved actor.

On Saturday, November 22, Curtis, 67, took to Instagram with a photo of Harrelson, 64, to promote their new film, Ella McCay.

“The very talented and funny #woodyharrelson is the flashpoint of conflict in the new comedy from James L Brooks #ellamccay @disney ,” the Freaky Friday actress captioned her update. “The movie comes out December 12 in theaters and is a relatable tale of families and how to survive them. I think we all can identify. I’m going to start posting my portraits.”

In the comments, Curtis’ followers expressed the initial shock and worry felt after seeing the black-and-white photo of Harrelson — a trend on social media typically seen in tributes after a celebrity’s death.

One Instagram user shared, “Jamie, girl, I thought this was a memorial post,” as another wrote, “God sake, Jamieeee. I had a heart attack.”

Someone else echoed, “Jesus Christ ,don’t do this, I thought he died! Jamie! Girl!”

A different fan begged, “Don’t be posting black & white photographs 😭.”

Another Instagram user confessed, “Oh man, my heart I thought he had passed away. Thank God he has not,” as a second admitted, “Oh my god, I was terrified for a second 😭.”

Someone else felt a similar panic, sharing, “Oh, sweet Jesus! I saw the BNW photo of Woody and felt my heart skip 😭.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower begged, “Diva, my heart stopped for a second, pls be mindful with the b&w pics.”

Ella McCay stars Emma Mackey as the titular character, a young politician in Rhode Island who becomes the governor, as she “juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them,” per the film’s log line. Harrelson plays Eddie, Ella’s father, while Curtis plays Helen, Ella’s aunt.

The movie also stars Spike Fearn as Ella’s brother, Casey, and Jack Lowden as Ella’s husband, Ryan. Additionally, the film features Rebecca Hall as Ella’s mother, Ayo Edebiri as Casey’s ex-girlfriend, and Susan, Kumail Nanjiani as a character named Trooper Nash, among others.

Ella McCay, coming to theaters on December 12