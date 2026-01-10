What To Know Katie Ginella has been let go from ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ and will not return for Season 20 after two seasons on the show.

Her departure follows a contentious Season 19, during which she clashed with cast members, faced accusations of leaking stories, and was largely absent from the season.

Ginella expressed gratitude for her experience and support from fans and fellow Housewives, stating she is proud of her authentic representation on the show.

You won’t see Katie Ginella cupping any citrus in the Real Housewives of Orange County’s Season 20 titles. Ginella has been dropped from the Bravo reality show.

“After two seasons as a cast member on RHOC, the network has decided to move forward with Season 20 without me,” the reality star wrote on Instagram on Friday. “While disappointing, it’s not entirely surprising after seeing how Season 19 played out.”

She added, “I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I received — it was seen, felt, and deeply appreciated. Representation matters, and I’m proud to have shown up authentically, even when it wasn’t easy. This chapter may be closing, but my voice and my story don’t end here.”

Ginella joined RHOC as a Housewife in the show’s 18th season. According to a Bravo press release, Ginella is a South Korea-born and Georgia-raised former golf reporter, mom of four, and friend of Gina Kirschenheiter’s who “instantly wedges herself into the group along with her opinions” and “gets a quick lesson in how loyalty works in the OC.”

Since then, however, Ginella butted heads with Kirschenheiter and several other RHOC stars, and she failed a lie detector test question about whether she leaked stories to a blogger, Deadline notes. Amid the drama, Ginella sat much of Season 19 out but did tell Us Weekly in November she hoped to come back for Season 20.

“I went into the [Season 19] reunion thinking I have nothing to lose this year. If they don’t ask me back, they don’t want me, and that’s OK,” she said at the time. “I feel like I said my [piece], and I was done. I would love to come back to prove to these ladies that I deserve a spot just as much as they do.”

Ginella did get support from other Housewives in her exit announcement. “I love you,” RHOC star Tamra Judge wrote in a comment. “Thankful for our friendship.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, meanwhile, wrote, “I am so sad to hear.”

And Matt Ginella, Katie’s husband, commented, “Love you more than ever. Onward! (With a lot less tears and toxicity.)”

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20, TBD, Bravo