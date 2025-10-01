Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Enjoy Double Date Night With Bravo Stars

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel‘s latest date night was a crossover between HGTV and Bravo.

The couple recently dined out with Bravo stars Heather Dubrow, Terry Dubrow, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Rob Minkoff, and actress Octavia Spencer. “I love nights like these! Incredibly fun dinner with great friends and a little table hopping! 💃🏻🥂,” Heather captioned pics from the dinner date via Instagram on Tuesday, September 30. “Food was particularly 🔥🔥.”

The first slide of Heather’s post featured a girls-only photo featuring herself, Crystal, Deschanel, and Spencer. The women and their respective partners later posed for group pics outside the restaurant.

“Nothing like a great table hop!” Spencer commented underneath the post, while Crystal added, “The funnest ❤️❤️❤️.” In a comment of his own, Scott wrote, “The best time 🥰.”

Bravo’s official Instagram account also gave the outing its stamp of approval, commenting, “In love with this link-up 😍.”

Heather has famously starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for several years, while her husband, Terry, has starred on the Bravo series Botched since 2014. Its spinoff, Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, premiered earlier this year.

Crystal, meanwhile, made history as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ first full-time Asian American cast member. She left the reality show after three seasons in 2024.

Both Deschanel and Spencer have publicly expressed their love of The Real Housewives franchise. During a September 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Spencer shared that her dream Real Housewives tagline would be, “Don’t come for me unless I send for you.”

Deschanel, for her part, named Crystal as one of her favorite Real Housewives stars in an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly. “She’s my friend, so she was my favorite. … I mean there’s so many icons,” the New Girl star shared. “Beverly Hills, I mean, I loved the days when Kyle [Richards] and Lisa Vanderpump were on together. I know that they’re not friends anymore, but I love watching those two together.”

Deschanel even dressed as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas for Halloween last year. “If you know who I am we can be friends…” she captioned Instagram pics of herself and Scott, the latter of whom was dressed as Wolverine. Deschanel nailed Katsanevas’ RHOSLC Season 4 butter churning outfit in a pink dress, matching bonnet, and a fur coat.

Weeks before their Bravo date night, Deschanel and Scott enjoyed a fun day out together at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Just a couple of Ravenclaws #AtUniversal,” Scott captioned September 7 Instagram pics of himself and Deschanel at the theme park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter-themed area.