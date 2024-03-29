Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits From Husband 3 Months After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the subject of the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and the Hulu limited series The Act, has announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, just three months after her release from prison.

Blanchard confirmed the news on her private Facebook account, writing, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.” (per People).

She continued, “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

This comes after Blanchard deleted her public social media accounts earlier this month. In a since-deleted video, she explained, “With public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don’t want to live my life under a microscope.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were accused of stabbing Dee Dee to death in June 2015. Godejohn is serving a life sentence.

While in prison, Blanchard made contact with Anderson, a Louisiana special education teacher. The pair married in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests in July 2022. Following her release, Blanchard shared a photo of her wedding ring on Instagram, writing, “Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring. I love you @ryan_s_anderson_.”

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” Blanchard told People ahead of her early release in December.

“Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other,” she added. “It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”

Blanchard’s story first came to light in a 2016 Buzzfeed article, which led to a HBO documentary film. For years, Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee, convinced people that her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

She opened up about her life and time behind bars in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which aired back in January.