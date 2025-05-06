Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off New Look as She Celebrates Anniversary With Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is celebrating her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, and marked the occasion by showing off a new look hairstyle.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star took to her Instagram page on Friday (May 2), where she shared a photo of herself and Urker sitting on a sofa, both of them dressed up for the weekend. She captioned the post with a love heart emoji.

Blanchard is sporting long, curly blond hair (presumably a wig, as all of her other recent posts show her with short dark hair), a halter-neck black leather top, denim shorts, necklaces, and a pair of white cowboy boots.

She shared a follow-up post of the pair of them later that same day at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (aka Jazz Fest). The video showed the couple dancing arm-in-arm and sharing a kiss.

Blanchard took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a side-by-side photo of her and Urker at last year’s festival with a new snap of them at this year’s festival. “One Year Anniversary,” she captioned the post along with a pink love heart emoji.

That’s not all Blanchard got up to this past weekend, though, as she also took part in the USC MIND Ice Bucket Challenge, which aims to raise mental health awareness.

In the video, where Blanchard is rocking her natural short hair, she reveals she was nominated for the challenge by Dr Pimple Popper, Sandra Lee. “It’s all in the aim of spreading mental health awareness,” Blanchard says in the clip. “So, let’s do this thing.”

Urker then proceeds to pour a bucket of ice water over Blanchard, who reacts by screaming and shouting, “That was so cold!” However, she plans to get her revenge, as at the end of the video, she nominated Urker to take part in the challenge next.

The couple were previously engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was in prison for her involvement in her mother’s murder; however, they split in 2019. Blanchard went on to marry Ryan Anderson in 2022; she and Anderson separated three months after her release in 2024. She went on to rekindle her romance with Urker, and the pair welcomed a baby girl, Aurora, in December 2024.