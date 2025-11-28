What To Know D’Arcy Carden joins as a guest judge in Gingerbread Land, surprising contestants and fans in the upcoming episode titled “Oliver’s Twist.”

The episode challenges remaining teams to create moving gingerbread displays, with Carden helping decide which teams advance to the finale and which are eliminated.

D’Arcy Carden might not be summoned by the call for “Janet!” anymore, but the smell of edible holiday scenes seems to bring her running just as quickly.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, hosted by Oliver Hudson and executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, The Good Place star joins the lineup of guest judges, surprising some massive fans of the comedy actress who are now relying on her for a top score. Judging by the creative spirit and quality of craftsmanship on display here, she’ll have her work cut out for her picking a favorite.

Airing Monday (December 1), the episode is titled “Oliver’s Twist” and is described like so: “Host Oliver Hudson helps guide the remaining teams as they tackle their toughest challenge yet: making their gingerbread move! Guest judge D’Arcy Carden joins to help decide which teams make it to the finale, and which team goes home.”

Gingerbread Land is a yummy new addition to the Food Network and Magnolia Network’s buffet of Christmas-themed series and premiered on November 17. The series features top bakers competing to create elaborate gingerbread displays with meticulous details like lighting, motion, and other details.

So far in the season, the competitors have been tasked with creating gingerbread houses with certain assigned architectural styles and then create little lands with shops and cafes. For Episode 3, Carden joins the regular guest lineup that includes pastry chef Gale Gand and architect Michael Ford. Other guest judges participating in this inaugural season of the series are Brad Goreski, Christina Tosi, and Joanna Gaines.

Other shows on the networks’ seasonal lineup for 2025 include: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, which stars the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps and features guest judges from the film series; World’s Sweetest Candy Shops; Holiday Baking Championship hosted by Jesse Palmer and judged by Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown; Guy Fieri‘s Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas; the Wells Adams-hosted Sweet Empire: Winter Wars; and Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Mondays, 9/8c, Food Network and Magnolia Network, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max & Discovery+