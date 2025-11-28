D’Arcy Carden Joins a New Good Place in This ‘Gingerbread Land’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments

What To Know

  • D’Arcy Carden joins as a guest judge in Gingerbread Land, surprising contestants and fans in the upcoming episode titled “Oliver’s Twist.”
  • The episode challenges remaining teams to create moving gingerbread displays, with Carden helping decide which teams advance to the finale and which are eliminated.

D’Arcy Carden might not be summoned by the call for “Janet!” anymore, but the smell of edible holiday scenes seems to bring her running just as quickly.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, hosted by Oliver Hudson and executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, The Good Place star joins the lineup of guest judges, surprising some massive fans of the comedy actress who are now relying on her for a top score. Judging by the creative spirit and quality of craftsmanship on display here, she’ll have her work cut out for her picking a favorite.

Airing Monday (December 1), the episode is titled “Oliver’s Twist” and is described like so: “Host Oliver Hudson helps guide the remaining teams as they tackle their toughest challenge yet: making their gingerbread move! Guest judge D’Arcy Carden joins to help decide which teams make it to the finale, and which team goes home.”

Gingerbread Land is a yummy new addition to the Food Network and Magnolia Network’s buffet of Christmas-themed series and premiered on November 17. The series features top bakers competing to create elaborate gingerbread displays with meticulous details like lighting, motion, and other details.

So far in the season, the competitors have been tasked with creating gingerbread houses with certain assigned architectural styles and then create little lands with shops and cafes. For Episode 3, Carden joins the regular guest lineup that includes pastry chef Gale Gand and architect Michael Ford. Other guest judges participating in this inaugural season of the series are Brad Goreski, Christina Tosi, and Joanna Gaines.

Food Network's 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes New Series & Festive Favorites
Related

Food Network's 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes New Series & Festive Favorites

Other shows on the networks’ seasonal lineup for 2025 include: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, which stars the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps and features guest judges from the film series; World’s Sweetest Candy Shops; Holiday Baking Championship hosted by Jesse Palmer and judged by Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown; Guy Fieri‘s Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas; the Wells Adams-hosted Sweet Empire: Winter Wars; and Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Mondays, 9/8c, Food Network and Magnolia Network, Streaming Next Day on HBO Max & Discovery+

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition key art

Magnolia Network

HBO Max

Reality Series

TVG

Cooking

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition ›

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition

D'Arcy Carden




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
1
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Hoda Kotb Returns, Plus Cynthia Erivo Performance & More
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Episode 5
2
‘The Diplomat’: How Kate & Hal’s Seismic Shift Could Define Season 4
Ghosts: Germany (Germany), Ghosts (United States), Ghosts (United Kingdom), Ghosts (Greece)
3
How All 6 ‘Ghosts’ Adaptations Stack Up Around the World
FAMILY GUY - “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie” - In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for “Big Pie” travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe. (Disney) FAMILY GUY
4
‘Family Guy’ Sends up Holiday Movies (and Actual Holiday Movies), Romance off the Ice, Florida Fables
Tim Meadows in 'Peacemaker' Season 2
5
‘Peacemaker’ Star Tim Meadows Addresses Checkmate Twist & Fleury’s Bird Blindness