Topsy Turvy ‘Minds,’ Tasty ‘Gingerbread Land,’ All About Selena, Remembering ‘Dynasty’

NBC‘s Brilliant Minds tackles one of its wildest cases with a co-pilot who sees everything upside down. A holiday baking competition challenges kitchen artists to create elaborately detailed gingerbread houses. A documentary celebrates the short life and enduring legacy of “Queen of Tejano” Selena. The CW‘s TV We Love revisits the campy 1980s prime-time soap Dynasty.

Pief Weyman / NBC

Brilliant Minds

10/9c

We’re still a few weeks away from the final season of Stranger Things, but Dr. Wolf’s (Zachary Quinto) latest medical puzzle involves a patient who’s well acquainted with the upside down — because that’s how she’s seeing everything. Making matters even more dicey: She’s a co-pilot who experienced this condition while at the helm of a commercial airliner that crash-lands in the Hudson. Elsewhere, Wolf clashes with smug young resident Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus) over their continued treatment of the comatose window-washer, and Carol (Tamberla Perry) meets Hudson Oaks director Amelia (Bellamy Young) when she visits the clinic to check on a patient who may have overstayed his welcome.

Food Network/Magnolia Network

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition

Series Premiere 9/8c

They’re the houses that candy built! In the latest holiday baking competition, hosted by Oliver Hudson, artisans create intricately detailed gingerbread houses and villages complete with lights and motion. In the opener, five teams are assigned distinct architectural styles for their tasty domiciles: Brownstone, Midcentury, Coastal, Chalet, and Villa. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski is the guest judge helping to decide the winner of this round.

Netflix

Selena y Los Dinos

Documentary Premiere

Her life may have been short, but Selena Quintanilla-Pérez‘s impact on the music scene continues to resonate. A documentary, executive produced by her siblings and former band members A.B. and Suzette, traces the career of the “Queen of Tejano music” from her start performing with her family at quinceañeras to her peak, selling out stadiums. Selena’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 23 in 1995 when she was shot and killed by a woman who managed her boutiques. The film celebrates her legacy through footage from the family’s archive, including never-before-seen home videos. “I can’t wait for a global audience to experience the magic, heart, and community that Selena gave to all of us,” says director Isabel Castro.

Ron Batzdorff / ABC / Everett Collection

TV We Love

8/7c

If the words “Moldavian massacre” ring a bell, that means you were probably around for the heyday of the original Dynasty (not to be confused with the ill-advised CW remake), the campy 1980s prime-time soap that was infamous for its raucous catfights between Joan Collins (the saucy Alexis) and Linda Evans (the saintly Krystle). Cast members and producers recall the glory days of opulent excess (including those outrageous shoulder pads) and absurd plotting that kept viewers glued each and every week. Those were the days.

Greg Gayne / FOX

Celebrity Weakest Link

9/8c

The season began with Jane Lynch reuniting with cast members of Glee. But those are just a few of the illustrious talents with whom the Emmy-winning actress and game-show host has crossed paths. Eight more of her professional acquaintances risk her scorn when they gather to answer trivia questions and bank money under pressure. This week’s victims include Laverne Cox, recent Dancing With the Stars contestant Andy Richter, Ron Funches, Adam Pally, Joel Kim Booster, Carson Kressley, and Saturday Night Live alums Jon Lovitz and Cheri Oteri.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: