Food Network’s 2025 Holiday Lineup Includes New Series & Festive Favorites

As soon as Halloween is over, the holiday season officially begins on Food Network.

The network has announced its 2025 lineup of holiday programming, featuring festive favorites and brand-new shows and specials. “This year we have upped the ante on Food Network’s must-see, seasonal family-friendly programming with new series, new twists and new takes on this fan-favorite lineup,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “Along with returning favorites, fans will be dazzled by the holiday spin on Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas and the unique take on the dessert competition format with Sweet Empire.”

Ayala continued, “With more than 50 hours of holiday programming, Food Network is truly the ultimate destination this holiday season.”

Things will kick off on Sunday, November 2, at 8/7c, with the Season 2 premiere of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. James and Oliver Phelps (a.k.a. Fred and George Weasley) return to host the competition series, which sees contestants impress judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef with their Wizarding World-themed dessert creations. This season will feature special appearances from Harry Potter film stars Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Afshan Azad (Padma Patil), and Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan).

Airing that same day at 10/9c is the new special, World’s Sweetest Candy Shops. The special “will give viewers a look behind the scenes at three of the world’s biggest, sweet stores as they prepare for their busiest time of the year,” reads the show’s description.

Holiday Baking Championship returns for a new season on Monday, November 3, at 8/7c, but with a new twist. “For the first time ever, [the series] will split the 12 competing bakers into two teams of Naughty vs. Nice as host Jesse Palmer welcomes them to an adorable, immersive holiday village with a working coffee shop, general store, and town hall,” the press release reveals. As always, it will be up to judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown to decide which baker will take home a cash prize of $25,000.

Joining the lineup of new shows is Guy Fieri‘s Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas. Premiering on Wednesday, November 5, at 8/7c, the series will pairs of chefs team up to create sweet and savory dishes based on their spin from the Randomizer. Whoever wins will take home a $100,000 cash prize furnished by Carnival Cruise Lines and an additional $50,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

Another competition series, Sweet Empire, makes its debut on Sunday, November 9, at 9/8c. “While the competitors enter as individuals, their goal will be to get on– and stay on– the strongest team by any means necessary, because in this game the bakers must create incredible edible works of art to grow their teams and avoid elimination,” the show’s description reads. “In the end, teams will crumble until only the strongest will be left standing to become the Sweet Empire.”

Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams will host Sweet Empire alongside judges Jacques Torres and Yolanda Gampp.

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown comes back for another season of fierce competition on Tuesday, November 11 at 8/7c. “The stakes will be higher than ever, as everyone is out to ruin Bobby’s holiday season,” the press release states. New and returning competitors and guest hosts include stars Sunny Anderson, Esther Choi, Tiffani Faison, Carson Kressley, Jeff Mauro, Aarti Sequeira, and Geoffrey Zakarian, among others.

Last but not least, Oliver Hudson will host the new competition show Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, which premieres on Monday, November 17, at 9/8c on both Food Network and Magnolia Network. “Top bakers will face off in the biggest little gingerbread competition ever imagined,” reads the show’s description. “Over a series of four challenges, teams will build incredible, edible worlds from scratch with lights, motion, and storybook-level detail in every miniature.”

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the show will be judged by Gale Gand and Michael Ford, as well as feature special guests such as Brad Goreski, Christina Tosi, D’arcy Carden, and Joanna herself.