What To Know Oliver Hudson is the host of Magnolia Network’s holiday baking competition Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition.

Hudson spoke with TV Insider about this new chapter of his career and a potential second season.

He also discussed working with executive producer Joanna Gaines.

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition is a combination of everything Oliver Hudson loves: Christmas and hosting. The actor steps into the new role of host in the Magnolia Network series.

The holiday show features talented bakers competing in elaborate gingerbread challenges. As they build these intricate (and tasty) works of art, the contestants will be tested with unexpected twists and surprises in the kitchen.

In the last year, Hudson had been “manifesting” a hosting gig. “I think I can be good at this because it’s off the cuff,” Hudson told TV Insider in the video interview above. “I get to be myself. There’s no lines that I have to learn, and I think it would be fun. And, boom, this pops up and out of the blue. I was doubly excited that I would have the opportunity to host and then be able to do something that’s close to my heart, which is Christmas. It was amazing.”

The experience of Gingerbread Land has made Hudson “in a bit of a pursuit” of more hosting opportunities. He’s hoping that includes a potential Gingerbread Land Season 2! Hudson immediately said he’d return to host if the show is renewed.

If the show does come back next holiday season, Hudson would like to see a few changes implemented to spice up the competition. He wants “more on the fly challenges, maybe something that is more integrated, maybe team swaps, or something fun like that. Like, you can take one person from another team for five hours, or something to add to the pressure.”

After watching the incredible bakers work in the first season, Hudson admitted that he’s “learned to never take a stab at building a gingerbread house ever again” because he’ll never measure up.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are executive producers of Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, and Joanna pops up as a guest judge in the first season. Hudson had high praise for her and what she’s built.

“When I met Joanna, you can tell why she’s such a boss. I mean, she’s awesome. Her energy was great, so fun. She built something incredible,” he said. “I mean, [she has] this whole platform, and taken from an opportunity, a moment, and built an empire. [I have a] ton of respect. It’s pretty awesome, and she’s cool as hell, too.”

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition, Season 1, Mondays, 9/8c, Magnolia Network and Food Network (New Episodes Stream Next Day on HBO Max and Discovery+)