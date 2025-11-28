What To Know The upcoming episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville will dive more into characters other than the Harts and Bennings.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani teases Taylor facing challenges balancing her rising music career with her firefighting duties.

Both Taylor and Roxie have upcoming romantic storylines.

For the most part, the first six episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville have been focused on the Hart and Benning families’ drama. After all, there was a lot to unpack (and still is), with the series premiere introducing Don’s (Chris O’Donnell) other son, Blue (Hunter McVey), whom he had with his ex, Dixie (LeAnn Rimes), to his wife, Blythe (Jessica Capshaw,) and son Ryan (Michael Provost). But when the series returns in January, it’s time to get to know more about some of the other firefighters at the 113.

We did get a few bits and pieces about Roxie (Juani Feliz), the former surgeon turned paramedic, and Taylor (Hailey Kilgore), who’s a singer as well as a firefighter. But both will be getting meatier stories in the second part of the 9-1-1 spinoff’s freshman season, promises showrunner Rashad Raisani.

“With Taylor, there’s two major things coming. One is that her identity as a musician and a singer will start to take off, and she’ll have some great success. And then that will put her identity sort of in conflict with, well, are you a firefighter or are you a singer? And how is that going to work if they both start to accelerate? So, we’ll play that part of her personality,” he teases. “We’re also going to play a little office romance that’s going to start to take on steam in the back half of our season, and Taylor is going to be at the center of that.”

Raisani previously told us that romance will be with Blue. “If you look at her reaction right to him the first time, they have this really adorable energy, and they just have the best chemistry. And so we’ve been really trying to take our time with it, but also to allow them to both be — they’re so young, and there’s so much about them that is so innocent. So to allow their kind of innocent love to happen, kind of in an inappropriate place, the workplace, particularly with firefighters, it can be complicated,” he said after the premiere.

As for Roxie, whom we’ve already gotten bits about her backstory and relationship with her parents, she also has a bit of romance coming up.

“She is an adrenaline junkie lesbian, but she’s been single for years and doesn’t date, and there’s a very specific reason why,” says Raisani. “We’re going to just push her out of her comfort zone and have her run into somebody fantastic and then see what her relationship starts to look like when Roxie gets into a relationship, which is like the last thing she wants to do because of some elements of her backstory and personality.”

9-1-1: Nashville, Midseason Return, Thursday, January 8, 2026, 9/8c, ABC