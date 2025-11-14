‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Boss Wants Upcoming Crossover to Just Be the Beginning

What To Know 9-1-1: Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani reveals plans for a crossover event with the original 9-1-1, with discussions underway about its format and details.

Raisani hopes this crossover will establish an ongoing relationship between the casts, making future crossovers more common and less unusual.

While the current focus is on developing Nashville‘s main characters, Raisani is eager to eventually include characters from both the original and Lone Star series in the future.

The 9-1-1 franchise doesn’t cross over as much within itself as other universes like One Chicago and Law & Order, but over the years, there have been mentions and one or a few characters that have made their way to one of the other shows. For example, just this season, 9-1-1: Nashville‘s Kimberly Williams-Paisley guest starred as Cammie on the mothership to help out during its space crisis. But there’s something a bit more substantial than that coming (not connected to the hacker currently causing issues being the same one from 9-1-1 Season 5).

“It’s brewing,” 9-1-1: Nashville showrunner Rashad Raisani tells TV Insider of a true crossover between the spinoff and 9-1-1. Conversations have just started, and the nature of the event — including whether it will be two hours or just take place in one of them on a Thursday night (the shows air back-to-back) — will depend on the story they want to tell. Details like that are still being worked out, so for now, nothing is definite.

“I would like it to be some 9-1-1 characters coming to Nashville,” he continues. “We want to make this a thing that’s not just a one-time thing, that we can start to develop a relationship between these casts so that it won’t be always so out of the norm to be able to do it.”

Raisani is also still hoping to get some of his 9-1-1: Lone Star characters to Nashville. “I have spoken to Rafael [Silva], Jim [Parrack], Gina [Torres], Natacha [Karam], Ronen [Rubinstein],” he says. “‘Would you ever consider…?’ I think everybody wants to do it.”

The only challenge right now? The focus is on Nashville‘s characters and making sure that, since the first part of this season has been on the Harts and Bennings family drama, the other characters don’t get lost in the mix.

“So, to bring in characters from other shows before we’ve really gotten our gang completely off the ground is a challenge. But that said, any chance I can mention the Lone Star people or the OG people or get them in there, we’re going to do it,” Raisani promises. We did get a Firefox mention earlier this season as well, for Natacha Karam‘s Marjan (9-1-1: Lone Star).

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC