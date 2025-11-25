The Nader sisters are heading back to Hulu and Freeform for another season of their reality show Love Thy Nader. The renewal news was confirmed by the streamer and TV network on November 24.

Brooks Nader shared the news with fans via an Instagram post, which featured her and her sisters waking up after a night out to find that a story about them had been “leaked” to the press. In the clip, they have to call their father to tell him that the news was out there, and it turned out that the breaking story was the Season 2 renewal!

“Buckle up, we’re taking y’all on another wild ride! @LoveThyNader Season 2 coming next year to Hulu & Freeform,” Brooks captioned her post.

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 2 of Love Thy Nader.

When does Love Thy Nader Season 2 premiere?

An exact premiere date for Season 2 of Love Thy Nader has not been announced, but Freeform confirmed that it will be coming in 2026.

Season 1 premiered with its first two episodes on August 26, 2025, on Freeform. The entire series was then released the next day on Hulu, although Freeform also aired two episodes a week until September 16.

Who is in the Love Thy Nader Season 2 cast?

The four Nader sisters (Brooks, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader) will all be returning for Season 2 to document their lives in New York City. The girls’ parents, Breaux and Holland Nader, are also expected to make appearances, as they did in Season 1.

One person who likely won’t be returning for Season 2 is Gleb Savchenko, whom Brooks was dating when Season 1 began filming. Their breakup was documented on the reality show, and the exes are no longer on amicable terms after Brooks suspected the pro dancer of cheating (which he has denied).

However, Brooks’ love life will likely be a hot topic in Season 2, as she’s been romantically linked to multiple men (including athletes Tom Brady, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz) since the split. More recently, she was also seen chatting with Taylor Frankie Paul‘s ex Dakota Mortensen at an event for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2. It has not been confirmed whether any of these men will appear on Love Thy Nader.

Is there a trailer for Love Thy Nader Season 2?

No, there is no trailer for Season 2 of Love Thy Nader yet, but keep checking back for updates.

Where can you watch Love Thy Nader Season 1?

The entirety of Love Thy Nader Season 1 is streaming on Hulu now. Season 8 included eight episodes, which were filmed between April and June 2025.

Love Thy Nader, Season 2, TBD, 2026, Hulu and Freeform