Brooks Nader is putting her life on display in the new Freeform series Love Thy Nader, which she stars in alongside her three younger sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane.

In addition to documenting the girls’ careers and lives in New York City, Brooks’ love life will also be on display thanks to her recent romance with (and subsequent breakup from) Gleb Savchenko. The two were partners on Dancing With the Stars in 2024 and went on to start dating before abruptly splitting in April.

Brooks confirms to TV Insider that the breakup will play out on the show and says, “I’m looking forward to people finally seeing what happened, versus what played out in the press. It feels like a blessing and a curse that it all went down while we were filming.”

For the most part, Brooks has kept tight-lipped about the split, although rumors surfaced that she ended the relationship after finding out that Gleb cheated on her. Gleb has denied the cheating accusations and alleged that he learned about his breakup from the supermodel in the press.

Needless to say, these two are no longer on amicable terms. Today, Brooks says she stands with Gleb “in [her] rearview mirror.”

More importantly, though, is her relationship with her sisters. The girls grew up conservatively on a farm in Louisiana, but had big dreams of getting out, and now they’re living their best lives in the Big Apple.

“I think most people think we grew up in this world of fashion, glitz, and glam, but we are really just four girls from the deep south who had big city dreams that we chased,” Brooks shares. She’s excited for viewers to see her and her sisters’ “personalities and wild side” on the show, although that was admittedly what had their parents a little hesitant about the situation at first.

“They know how wild and unhinged we are,” she admits. “So I think they were a little protective at first, but they are sneakily the stars of the show!”

Love Thy Nader, Season Premiere, Tuesday, August 26, 9/8c, Freeform, All episodes streaming next day on Hulu